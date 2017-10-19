Southampton's Dušan Tadić frustrated with recent home form ahead of fixture against West Brom

(Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Looking ahead to the weekend's round of fixtures, Southampton entertain a Tony Pulis West Bromwich Albion team at St. Mary's and Dušan Tadić is hoping him and his team-mates can improve on their lacklustre home form this season.

Up to this point, Mauricio Pellegrino's side have played five home games in the Premier League but their struggle to find the back of the net has found opponents coming away from the southern coast with a positive result - only West Ham United have had to leave Hampshire empty handed.

The draw to Newcastle last Sunday had shown promising signs from Southampton, however, the singular point leaves the Saints lingering in the bottom half of the top-flight table.

Attacker Dušan Tadić, whose netted just one goal so far this year, has admitted it's frustrating not to make St. Mary's a tougher place to play for their opposition. Although, the Serbian is anticipating that the visit of West Brom can rejuvenate Southampton's disappointing campaign so far.

''The opponents score the first goal and we become a bit nervous"

​Southampton have ultimately failed to capture the imagination of their supporters, which has led to the frail defence and flounder in front of the goal; leaving the Saints in a uninspiring 11th position in the table with nine goals conceded and seven in favour.

In a drastic attempt to identify the weaknesses within Pellegrino's squad, Tadić mentions ''It's true when we're at home and away we need to be more aggressive and play much faster''.

Meanwhile, the Saints have often been applauded for their dominant performances, specifically against Manchester United last month, but the poor finishing up front as allowed the opposition to capitalise on the few chances they're handed.

In what is often stated as the most competitive league on the globe, physicality and aggression can become a major factor to the final outcome of ninety minutes of football and that is the precise reason why Southampton haven't lived up to expectations.

"We will then get the energy from the fans''

​Mauricio Pellegrino has surprisingly been unable to get one hundred per cent backing from the club's supporters, leading to subdued atmospheres at St. Mary's and forward Dušan Tadić has blamed that for why the Saints struggle perform to their maximum on home turf.

"When we play sometimes at home we need to make, from the first moment, a warm atmosphere. Then the fans will be with us.'', the 28 year-old says ahead of the pivotal fixture against a physical West Bromwich Albion team on Saturday.

Southampton will certainly be aiming to take advantage of being hosts this weekend before they travel along the south coast to Brighton & Hove Albion next weekend and then entertain Burnley the week after.

In order to put a fine run of results together, Dušan Tadić has called on the fans to do their part during the outing against the Baggies; "They are with us but I mean we want to push and give them something, more excitement, and then they'll take more joy from watching us and they'll be more lively.''