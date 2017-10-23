Prosperous youths showing promising signs away from Saints

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Southampton supporters can look forward to more bright, intelligent footballers attempt to break into the first-team over the coming seasons as a fair number of those out on loan are certainly doing themselves justice and earning much-needed professional minutes on the pitch.

The Saints have a total of six players, predominantly under-23 players, away from the club in the desperate hope of making a positive impression on the coaches back at St. Mary's. Jordy Clasie is the only arguable regular first-team footballer out on loan - currently playing for Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

Some of the progress being made is surely going to allow one or two faces to return to Southampton in January in the hope they can add something special to Mauricio Pellegrino's squad before the end of the season.

Olufela Olomola

The 20 year-old was one of the first names to be shipped on loan, landing himself a six month contract at League Two side Yeovil Town, where he has instantly become a fan favourite amongst the Glovers' faithful .

Olufela Olomola bagged seven goals last term in the Premier League's reserve competition, meaning the next step for him was regular time at a senior level in the English Football League - a task he has handled gladly.

Having been utilised as a right winger as well as a centre-forward in the south-west, Olomola is making steady progress in the bottom tier of professional football and will return in January with high confidence in the hope of playing time in Mauricio Pellegrino's squad.

Ryan Seager

Ryan Seager, another flourishing forward from the Staplewood ranks, is becoming a regular choice at MK Dons, who ply their trade in League One - two divisions below the top-flight.

The former Crewe Alexandra attacker has accumulated ten appearances for the third-tier outfit but his two goals certainly do not match the thriving contribution he makes at that level. Aged 21, Seager is spending the entire campaign at Stadium:MK unless Pellegrino is largely impressed by his performances and opts to recall in a couple of months' time.

Harry Lewis

In terms of the goalkeeping department, the Saints don't have too many options in that position, however, if Harry Lewis continues to develop at the rapid rate at which he momentarily is north of the border then Pellegrino should look forward to his services amongst the first-team.

Joining Dundee United in an initial six month contract back in July, the Shrewsbury-born shot-stopper can seriously prosper in the Scottish Championship having racked up 13 games in all competitions - out of those Lewis has three clean sheets to his name but that will only improve as time goes on for the youngster.

Harrison Reed

The defensive midfielder has ultimately been playing at the highest level for those youths which are envisaged to one day make a significant impact on the first-team, as the 22 year-old sees himself as a major part of Norwich City's ranks in a season-long loan at Championship level.

Harrison Reed has picked up 17 matches of Premier League action but if he wants to see himself as a part of Mauricio Pellegrino's senior group of players then regular game time was a must and he is precisely getting that at Carrow Road.

A total of 838 minutes of football across all competitions for the Canaries has seen Reed develop at a promising rate and was an integral tool in his loan club's recent derby win over East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town.