Steven Davis reflects on Southampton's weekend draw to south coast rivals Brighton

(Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Southampton played out an entertaining one-all draw on Sunday with fellow Premier League South Coast outfit Brighton & Hove Albion and captain Steven Davis has reflected on the match, having netted the Saints' goal in the opening seven minutes of play.

A dominant Mauricio Pellegrino side in the first half became unravelled as the hosts took full advantage of home turf and necked an equaliser just moments into the second-half, but failed to pick up all three points, meaning Southampton would return to Hampshire with the spoils shared.

Davis, nearing 300 top-flight appearances, reckons the Saints should have done more to preserve their good start to the encounter with Brighton at the weekend.

“It was an ideal start in many ways''

It was James Ward-Prowse's initial free-kick that came off the woodwork which allowed Steven Davis to bundle the ball home with his head and the skipper has nothing but praise for his midfield counterpart.

''We know the quality James has got," he told the Daily Echo. "He was obviously very unlucky not to score himself''.

Prior to kick-off Southampton were a measly one point ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League table, meaning the outing would have been a tight affair between the two clubs and that was proven to be the case.

From his opening goal, Davis was left unrested with the Saints' lack of control in the game “But from there on we’ve got to be a little disappointed with ourselves. We felt comfortable enough but we didn’t have as much possession as we’d have liked'' .

Pellegrino's men only had 48% possession during the ninety minutes of football and had just one shot on target, Steven Davis' goal, and the 32 year-old leads on to reflect on that department, ''we haven’t really forced their keeper into any saves and that’s disappointing from our point of view''.

''See what we can do better and improve on going forward''

Southampton face a traumatic November with league games on the road against two top-six sides as Liverpool and an unstoppable Manchester City playing hosts to Mauricio Pellegrino's Saints, but welcome an impressive Burnley side to St. Mary's this Saturday.

In looking ahead to the future, Davis stated “As much as we’re disappointed we’ll take the positives, go again and try to make sure we get three points on Saturday”.

Steven Davis and his squad sit ninth in the table with ten games played so far and a victory over the Clarets this weekend could see them climb above Liverpool into sixth - results dependant - five points separating Southampton and the drop zone.