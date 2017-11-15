Steven Davis wins Southampton's October Player of the Month award

(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Southampton supporters, who get the choice to vote for the club's Player of the Month award, have chosen midfielder Steven Davis to pick up the accolade for October after a string of fine displays in the red and white shirt.

Mauricio Pellegrino's men enjoyed a satisfactory month having played out three league outings, with two draws and a win to their name. Opening October was an entertaining 2-2 draw as host to Newcastle United before the Saints welcomed West Bromwich Albion.

A sublime solo effort from Sofiane Boufal meant the three points stayed at St. Mary's and the month ended with a one-apiece score line at south coast rivals Brighton & Hove Albion - when Steven Davis netted the opener inside the first ten minutes for Southampton.

The 32 year-old has beaten team-mates Ryan Bertrand, Manolo Gabbiadini and Cédric Soares to the award, as well as making it two goals to his tally in the Premier League this campaign - the other coming in the away triumph over strugglers Crystal Palace.

Davis, one of the longest serving current players in the Southampton first-team, has accumulated eleven appearances so far this term and is aiming to continue his consistent performances over the coming weeks.

''Like everything, there's room for improvement''

​Focusing on the draw to Brighton, Steven Davis goal, which was a header into the net from a James Ward-Prowse set-piece hitting the woodwork, is delighted to pick up the prestigious award and recognised for his marvellous efforts on and off the pitch; ''It was nice to get on the scoresheet at Brighton, it was just unfortunate we couldn't get three points there.''

Although, the Northern Ireland player suggests Southampton still have an abundance of room to improve amid last month where the team racked up five points from a possible nine but remain looming just four above the relegation zone, "I think there's been a little bit of frustration we're not getting the points we feel we deserved, but nothing's handed to you in football.''

​October will remain a special month for Davis as not only did he win the Saints' Player of the Month, but was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) at Buckingham Palace. Meaning it'll be a memory he'll surely cherish for the rest of his life and he has been reflecting on that special moment; "It was something I never expected in a million years, but obviously a huge honour to receive it''.

Can Steven Davis and the Saints kick-on?

​Worry has begun to creep into Southampton supporters' minds with recent results failing to live up to standards, specifically following the narrow defeat at home to Burnley earlier this month despite arguably dominating the ninety minutes of football.

Pellegrino's men face a grinding trip to the north-west upon the return of Premier League action after the international break as Liverpool host the Saints and there is no doubt it will be an enduring task for the Hampshire outfit to come away from Anfield with anything.

Only four points above the dreaded bottom three, Southampton really do need to pick up some pace and momentum going into a hectic December, however, a home encounter against a revitalised Everton and then a trip to league leaders Manchester City to end the month won't be an easy hurdle to overcome but a win in their next three could see the club become increasingly nearer the relegation zone.