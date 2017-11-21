Three strikers who could potentially fix Southampton's goal scoring woes

(Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

The Premier League, arguably one of the most competitive and hard-tackling divisions to grace this globe, is certainly a difficult one to find the back of the net and that is a hurdle Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino is finding trouble overcoming.

Having been appointed boss at St. Mary's in the summer, there were fresh hopes that the former Liverpool defender may bring a breath of fresh air following the dire twelve months of French coach Claude Puel.

However, that has not proved to be the case and whilst some will suggest the defensive back line is the strongest it's ever been at the club, the attack is the major worry and a relegation battle looms if Pellegrino's inept tactics don't improve.

Southampton, often tipped to be one of the better sides outside of the top six, find themselves four points above the drop zone with the ability to score a goal becoming increasingly frustrating for the supporters who back this squad up and down the country.

As well as that, the news came out earlier after the amateurish performance against Liverpool at the weekend that the Saints' hierarchy could be willing to let go of all three of their first-team attackers; Manolo Gabbiadini, Charlie Austin and Shane Long in the search of drastically improving their goal scoring record to this point.

The January window isn't a hundred miles away either so it is about time fans drew up their own potential targets who could arrive on the south coast in the winter.

Daniel Sturridge

​The route between Southampton and Liverpool will be no stranger to the Saints but in January it should be wise for a player from the north-west to instead transfer to the south as the Reds' Daniel Sturridge will be aiming to get more game time ahead of the World Cup in Russia next summer.

A regular for the Three Lions a few years ago, the ex-Chelsea and Manchester City attacker is now struggling to break into the first eleven at Anfield and it is about time for him to make the move to reignite his playing career and Southampton's season.

Sturridge certainly knows the Premier League like the back of his own hand having featured in just short of 200 top-flight matches, so it may very well be that experience Pellegrino's side is lacking.

Ciro Immobile

The 27-year-old is an attacking sensation in Italian football and surely has the pedigree to ply himself in the prestigious Premier League sooner rather than later.

Ciro Immobile is currently adopting himself in Serie A for Rome-based outfit Lazio, playing alongside ex-top-flight footballers Lucas Leiva and Nani, and is definitely making a positive scene with his recent delightful form in front of net for the Italy club.

Formerly of Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, Immobile has found that Serie A is his natural home, especially this campaign. The 30-time capped international has bagged 15 league goals this term in 12 appearances, as well as six further assists - a ratio of a goal every 71 minutes.

His uplifting ability hasn't gone unnoticed and will attract a number of potential suitors in the January window but if Southampton want ambition then the inevitable cash injection from the sale of Virgil van Dijk needs to go towards a new, frightful striker, and propitiously Immobile.

Malcom

​It would come to no surprise if this name doesn't ring a bell instantly, or even after a bewildering Google search. However, the prosperous Brazilian is taking French football by storm at the young age of just 20, playing for Bordeaux.

His club have scored 17 league goals in the 2017/18 season so far and Malcom has contributed to over half of those; finding himself a tally of five, meanwhile setting up his team-mates on four other occasions - as Bordeaux linger mid-table across the Channel in ninth.

His pace and determination to get into the final third is something that goes strongly against Pellegrino's tactics but it's that intent which will excite Southampton supporters and potentially be the next wonderkid to come out of St. Mary's over the last decade.

The question remains, is Malcom an improvement on the likes of Austin and Gabbiadini? Possibly not, although there is that risk of every transfer and the ability to pull off a signing that could have gone under the radar may be what brings the shine back to the Hampshire coast.