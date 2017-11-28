Assessing each of Southampton's summer signings so far

24-year-old Mario Lemina has impressed since his £15.8 million arrival from Juventus

With a topsy-turvy start to the campaign finally settling down as we enter December, how have Southampton's new signings fared so far?

Jan Bednarek

The Polish under-21 defenders arrival from Lech Poznan was The Saints' first acquisition of the summer, arriving on The South Coast in early July. The centre-back's only appearance came as last year's League Cup finalists were out-classed by Championship leaders Wolves in a 2-0 loss at St Marys. Bednarek played in a back three including Jack Stephens and Maya Yoshida but was particularly shaky and looked out of his depth.

Since then, Bednarek has been further pushed down the defensive pecking order following Virgil Van Dijk's return to full fitness. He looks far from being the finished product and currently starts for 7th-placed Southampton U23's in PL2, receiving a red-card against Brighton in the process. A loan move to the lower leagues is probably the best option for the future, allowing the youngster to becoming more acclimatised to the physicality of the English game.

MISS

Jack Rose

22-year-old Goalkeeper Jack Rose made the journey down South following the termination of his contract at West Brom. Alex McCarthy's absence from the first team has meant Rose has had to play second-fiddle to the former Reading and Crystal Palace keeper for the U23's, with Rose only making three appearances.

JURY'S OUT

​​Mario Lemina

​​Lemina's arrival raised a few eyebrows in early August as Saints fans felt the £18 million club record fee from Juventus could have been spent on investing in an attacking player due to the vast plethora of central midfielders Pellegrino had at his disposal including: James Ward Prowse, Steven Davis, Oriol Romeu, Pierre Emile Hojberg and Harrison Reed. Despite this, Lemina has been the most impressive of all of Saints' signings, filling the void that Victor Wanyama left in the summer of 2016.

An ankle injury briefly halted Lemina's sharp rise to becoming a fans favourite as Saints went on a three match winless run without him. The Gabon international's passing accuracy is just shy of 90% and he provides an effective shield to oppositions attacks whilst at the same time applying a calmness and swagger to his game that is a joy to watch. He could be a key player this season

HIT

​Wesley Hoedt

​​The 6ft 2 Dutch international was Southampton's final signing of the window, arriving in late August from Lazio for just under £15 million. The centre-back's debut was in the 2-0 home loss to Watford, with solid performances against Manchester United and Crystal Palace shortly following. Hoedt briefly rotated with Maya Yoshida to partner Virgil Van Dijk but has recently cemented his place in the starting line-up starting four of the last five games.

Hoedt has impressed since being given a regular starting role, with his eye-catching diagonal cross-field balls being his most pleasing asset. Despite his somewhat unique gangly physique, he has looked comfortable in the Premier League constantly winning aerial duels and being strong in the tackle. Despite only keeping one clean sheet,between them ,he has started form a formidable partnership with his Dutch counterpart Van Dijk.

HIT

​Who do Saints need in January?

​Pacey Striker: Goal-scoring has become a real issue in 2017 with Saints only scoring 36 goals in the Premier League within the calendar year. If Southampton really want to go to the 'next level,' they need to fill the void that Sadio Mane left.

Goalkeeper: ​Fraser Forster's lack of mobility between the sticks has led to the former Celtic man to be dropped from the national side, as younger, more agile keepers such as Pickford, Butland and Heaton take his place. Despite having one of the highest shot/save ratios in the league he doesn't command his area and always looks shaky when under pressure.