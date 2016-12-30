Manolo Gabbiadini and Davie Selke are transfer targets for Stoke in January window, admits Mark Hughes

Image credit: TF-Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Stoke City boss, Mark Hughes has confirmed that the club are lining up loan bids for RB Leipzig striker Davie Selke and out of favour and form Napoli centre-forward, Manolo Gabbiadini when the window opens on January 2nd.

The pair are both struggling at the current minute to get game time at their respective clubs and a loan deal would be ideal for all parties.

With the Potters struggling to find the net this season, these two possibilities would be ideal to bolster the attacking options for the side as they bid for European football in the second half of the season.

Can Selke give Stoke wings?

Selke, is a German under-21 international who has only started once this season for the Bundesliga's second placed side who have been bolstered markedly by Red Bull's millions. Gabbiadini has only made seven Serie A starts this season after being left out of Maurizio Sarri’s plans for his Napoli side.

"There's a list of players and you make enquiries about potential availability,” said boss Hughes. He also added that the is a “strong possibility” of securing at least one of their services for the second half the season, if not both of them.

The Welshman confirmed that he only wants players that “improve the eleven” that they already have and will go into the market and “spend good money on a player who can go straight into the eleven".

Internal affairs

The gaffer also confirmed that unsettled forward Bojan Krkic will stay until at least the end of the season after a meeting with the player and his representatives.

The ex-Barcelona forward has been unhappy with his lack of first team opportunities since moving from the Nou Camp to the Bet365 Stadium. Despite his failure to nail down a starting spot, the Spaniard is their second highest goalscorer this term.