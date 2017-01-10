Peter Crouch agrees new Stoke deal to stay at the Potters until 2018

(Picture: Getty Images)

Stoke City striker Peter Crouch has agreed a one-year contract extension to extend his stay in the Potteries until the summer of 2018.

With the 6ft 7ins striker being able to talk to potential new clubs in the January transfer window, it will be of a great relief to the Stoke back-room staff to get the Ex-England international signed up.

The 35-year-old's new deal may come as a surprise to Crouch himself after only starting three matches in the Potters' current Premier League season.

Crouch, who joined Stoke from Tottenham Hotspur in 2011, has made 186 appearances in all competitions at the Bet365 Stadium - scoring 49 goals.

Crouch new deal comes after recent return to starting eleven

His first came on the return to his old club Liverpool as the Reds blew away Mark Hughes' men 4-1 on December 27. However, he has started each game since then, scoring two in three games.

Before that run of appearances, his last start in the Premier League came in the 1-0 away defeat to Everton on August 27th.

However Crouch has not been in the best goalscoring form. His first goal of the season in the New Years' Eve defeat to Chelsea was his first Premier League goal for 19 months, scoring the sixth in the famous 6-1 demolition of Liverpool in May 2015.

Striker keen to continue playing for "a number of years"

After signing his new deal, Crouch told www.stokecityfc.com: "I'm really pleased to be staying at the club; I've been here for a number of years now and I love it, I come in every day with a smile on my face and long may that continue."

Stoke's No.25 added that he "obviously" didn't "want to go anywhere" and "just wanted to play."

He explained: "I was a little bit frustrated at not playing as many games as I'd like. That's changed recently; I've played a few and really enjoyed it. I know that I can play and impact games at this level for a number of years yet so hopefully I can continue to do that."

Crouch will now be aiming to score his 50th goal for the club in all competitions, as well as getting his 100th Premier League goal, and join an elite list of footballers in doing so. He is currently just two off.