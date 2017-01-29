Bojan leaves Stoke City for Mainz on loan

Bojan leaves Stoke until the end of the season (photo: Getty Images / Michael Regan)

It was today announced that former Barcelona striker Bojan, who joined the Mark Hughes revolution at Stoke City in 2014, has now joined Mainz on loan until the end of the season.

It has brought an end to a frustrating period for the former La Maisa graduate, who has only been given a handful of appearances since signing a long term deal at the Potteries in 2016.

Allen pushed Bojan out of the team

He has found himself out of favour since the arrival of Joe Allen in the summer, Hughes has seemingly favoured the Welshman in the attacking midfield role since signing the midfielder, not normally known for his attacking prowess, but has already scored five this season, which has made it harder for Bojan to force his way back into the side.

However, Bojan himself has still scored three goals this season, despite being subjected to just three starts and a handful of substitute appearances.

PL teams miss out

Bojan was attracting interest from Middlesbrough and Watford, as they both look to bolster their attacking forces in a fight to avoid relegation, but it was Mainz who won the race for his signature, meaning the 26-year-old will now have played in the top four leagues in the world.

He joins a Mainz side who currently sit 11th in Bundesliga, level on points with 10th placed Schalke, and with only managing to score 26 goals in the league all season, the addition of the the Spaniard should boost their attacking firepower if used effectively.