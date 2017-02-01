Stoke City 1-1 Everton: Crouch's 100th Premier League goal not enough for Potters victory

INCIDENTS: Premier League match-day 23 clash between Stoke City and Everton at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday 1st February 2017. Attendance: 27,612.

Peter Crouch's landmark 100th Premier League goal - and the return of his much-loved robot celebration - wasn't enough to lift Stoke City to victory over Everton after Ryan Shawcross' deflected own goal.

The 36-year-old's fourth goal in five league games meant he became the 26th player in Premier League history to reach the prestigious landmark, tapping in inside just seven minutes.

But after a handful of missed Stoke opportunities, Everton drew level shortly before the break, albeit in uncertain circumstances.

Having first had Coleman's curling left-footed strike ruled out for offside, consultation between the referee and the linesman saw the goal correctly given after it deflected off Shawcross rather than the offside Romelu Lukaku.

Neither side could do enough to muster a winner, though substitutes Saido Berahino and Ademola Lookman both went close, meaning Stoke have now only lost one of their last 10 games at the Bet365 Stadium in all competitions.

The result sees Stoke rise to ninth while Everton missed the chance to move within three points of fifth-placed Manchester United after their home draw with Hull City.

Minor tweaks from both managers

Mark Hughes made just two changes from Stoke's draw at home to United 11 days ago, with Phil Bardsley coming in for the injured Glen Johnson at right-back.

Ibrahim Afellay replaced winger Xherdan Shaqiri, out with a knock, on the right of the three behind sole striker Crouch, while January signing Berahino made the bench after Hughes promised his involvement.

Visitors Everton made just the single change, keeping their successful 3-5-2 formation. 20-year-old Mason Holgate made his third straight league start at centre-back while Coleman was handed his 200th league appearance.

Still without Idrissa Gana Gueye although Senegal were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, recent addition Morgan Schneiderlin came in for his first Toffees start at the expense of Gareth Barry. He started alongside teenager Tom Davies, making just his fourth league start for the club.

Crouch century puts Potters in front early on

Stoke started the brighter side and within six minutes their good possession play was rewarded with a goal. Marko Arnautovic found space in behind Coleman down the left to latch on to Charlie Adam's lofted ball.

The Austrian raced into the box and from the by-line spotted Crouch to his right and the striker, who turned 36 on Monday, side-footed into the bottom corner for his Premier League century, followed by the return of his iconic robot celebration for the first time in 11 years, as he celebrated his first goal against Everton in 14 games.

Everton briefly responded well to going behind, putting Stoke under increasing pressure, but took time to trouble Lee Grant in goal. Lukaku's drive, when left in acres of space from 25-yards, flew well wide on 19 minutes.

Both sides took it in turns to trade blows and the hosts enjoyed another spell soon after that. Crouch went close with a well-struck volley after Arnautovic's headed knockdown, his strike falling just beyond the far post.

The Toffees struggled to carry the same threat, Kevin Mirallas finding the roof of the net from Leighton Baines' cross before Coleman stabbed over the bar after being well closed down by Bruno Martins-Indi inside the box.

Up the opposite end, shot-stopper Joel Robles was required to race off his line to thwart Arnautovic with his body from just 12-yards after Adam had weaved into space and curled a pass over the back-line.

Everton level after brief uncertainty

But in bizarre circumstances, Ronald Koeman's side pulled themselves level after 39 minutes. Following a flowing forward move, Coleman cut on to his left foot inside the box and curled his strike into the far corner.

The celebrations of the 2,875 away fans were cut short when referee Craig Pawson initially ruled the goal out for offside, only for them to enjoy the last laugh.

Pawson went across to consult the linesman - who had raised his flag thinking that Lukaku, in an offside position, had touched the ball on its way in.

And after lengthy discussions, the match official rightly awarded Everton the equaliser, with the ball actually having shown to take a nick off Stoke skipper Shawcross.

But Coleman, having only seen three defenders involved in more goals than him since his debut in October 2009, was denied stretching his account to 34 goals in an Everton shirt as the goal went down as a Shawcross own goal.

Yet Stoke still wasted a good opportunity to go into half-time in the lead, only for Robles to once again come off his line to deny Arnautovic at close-range, rewarding manager Koeman - who kept him in between the sticks over Maarten Stekelenburg.

Berahino makes debut from the bench as late chances go begging for both sides

At half-time, James McCarthy replaced Holgate as Everton reverted to a back-four as they sought to restrict the home team's joy in wide positions.

But neither side took a firm grip of the game until the hour, Barkley's low drive proving a simple save for Grant while Adam's audacious effort from just inside the half-way line forced Robles to back pedal.

Stoke continued to apply pressure and Crouch once again went close, heading Adam's corner-kick narrowly wide, before his next aerial attempt from Bardsley's left-sided cross flew significantly further away from the target.

Hughes handed Berahino his Potters debut as he replaced Joe Allen after 67 minutes, Stoke's new boy making his first appearance in the Premier League since September 10th.

But it was Everton's own introduction Ademola Lookman that nearly made an immediate impact on the game, the 19-year-old forward forcing a quick low save from Grant at his near post only seconds after coming on.

Berahino went close himself in the last 10 minutes as he controlled the ball and lifted it up and over Robles off his line, only for Ramiro Funes Mori to recover and head clear off the line.

At the other end, Grant parried Davies' header out to Lookman - only for his powerful drilled strike to flash across the face of goal and out of play as Everton were denied the chance to win home and away against Stoke for the first time since 2008-09.