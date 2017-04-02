Stoke City keen to attract Barcelona B captain Sergi Palencia

Sergi Palencia captaining Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League in 2015. Source: Getty Images.

Stoke City have expressed a desire to bag the Barcelona B team captain in a potential surprise move in the summer transfer window.

In what could be a compelling and exciting move for the Potters, the prospect of Sergi Palencia at the bet365 Stadium next season is something that should be craved by Potter faithful.

After ironing out potential summer targets, Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has specified his interest in attracting the Barcelona B captain to the Premier league.

Reports show that Hughes is looking for a long-term replacement for Glen Johnson and Phil Bardsley, who will both be 32 at the start of next season. The young and established Barca right-back would certainly be a solid choice in covering for the two Stoke players.

Palencia during a Youth League quarter-final with Anderlecht. Source - Getty Images.

Cost should not be an issue for Stoke

However, with his contract with Barcelona soon to expire at the end of this season, the possibility of Stoke being able to make a surprise swoop for the Barca man seems ever more likely with a buyout clause at around £10.3m.

This certainly seems within budget for Hughes, considering the fact the Potters bagged Joe Allan and Saido Berahino for £13m and £11m respectively.

Palencia certainly a talent

With Barcelona manager Luis Enrique including Palencia in his 30 man Champions League squad last September, the talent of Palencia is undeniable and would be a great addition to Stoke's squad if acquired in the summer.

Palencia made his first team debut for Barcelona last October against Espanyol in the Spanish Super Cup and certainly impressed his peers despite playing out of position at left-back. Though Stoke cannot offer Palencia European Football, the lure of regular first-team football and the chance to play in the Premier League may be an enticing offer to the Spanish footballer.

If Stoke were to buy the Spanish defender in the summer, it would certainly add solidarity to Stoke's defence and would be a step forward in improving their place in the Premier League table.