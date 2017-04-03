Mark Hughes wants his side to bounce back from Leicester City defeat

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes on the touchline. (Photo: Mark Robinson/Getty)

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has revealed he wants his side to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat against Leicester City on Saturday.

The Potters now face a trip to Turf Moor as they play Burnley on Tuesday night.

Burnley themselves have been on a poor run of form which has seen them slip closer towards the relegation zone, while Stoke are stuck in 9th place once again.

What did Hughes say?

Hughes said: "Leicester are a good side. I will always look at our performance level and we will make sure we do better next time. The displays against Middlesbrough, Manchester City and Chelsea were very good, however Leicester City not so.”

In a very brief press conference, Hughes also stated that he always aims to be better than the season before, and that he knows what to do in order for his side to finish in the top ten.

He also said: “Burnley's home form has been exceptional. I don't see them being in trouble come the end of the season. They play to their strengths. You have to be nice and solid because they have players who can hurt you.”

Marko Arnautovic scoring against Middlesbrough. (Photo: Tim Williams/Getty)

Can Stoke win at Burnley?

As Hughes mentioned, Burnley’s home form has been very good this season. They have the 7th best home record in the league, winning nine, drawing two and picking up just four losses.

However their overall form recently has been dire. Only two sides have been worse over the last six games, drawing three and losing three.

Burnley’s home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday was just the first time they have lost a home game since November’s defeat by Manchester City.

Swansea City are the only team outside of the top six to win at Burnley, and that was on the opening day of the season. Stoke are in for a tough contest.

Stoke’s form hasn’t been particularly great either, winning just two of their last nine games although they have had a tough schedule with fixtures against the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United.

The clash will take place at Turf Moor, on Tuesday 4th April at 19:45.