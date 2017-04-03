Stoke City Team News: Potters boss Mark Hughes rates Geoff Cameron as doubtful for Burnley clash

Above: Geoff Cameron has made just 11 league appearances for Stoke this season | Photo: Getty Images/Mick Walker

Stoke City travel to Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday evening with the possibility of Geoff Cameron returning following a thigh injury picked up on international duty.

Mark Hughes also gave updates on the fitness of Peter Crouch and Xherdan Shaqiri in his pre-match press conference.

Cameron to be assessed

The defender missed the Potter's 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at the weekend, along with the suspended Phil Bardsley, who will be available for the trip to Burnley.

Manager Mark Hughes is hopeful the American international will be passed fit as Stoke look to end their three-match winless run.

Hughes said: “We’re waiting on Geoff Cameron, the hope is that he will be available but it could be that he misses out again, we will have to assess him today and see. "

Peter Crouch expected to shake off knock

The 53-year-old confirmed striker Peter Crouch picked up a knock on Saturday but it's unlikely to keep him out against the Clarets.

Crouch replaced Jonathan Walters in the second-half against the Foxes before injuring his knee at the King Power stadium.

He added: “Apart from the bumps and bruises for a number of people, including Peter Crouch who got a bang on his knee, everyone is available.

“We’ve got a few bumps and bruises from the weekend but that won’t affect them not playing tomorrow.”

Xherdan Shaqiri missing again

Hughes will be unable to call upon winger Xherdan Shaqiri on Tuesday, however, the Swiss international may take part in first-team training this week.

The 25-year-old hasn't played for Stoke since 21 January, although, he did appear for Switzerland during the international break when he completed 77 minutes for his country in a World Cup qualifier.

Hughes said: “We will be without Xherdan Shaqiri, he may well train with the group today, but it will be too soon for him to be involved."

The Potters will be looking to improve their away form this season with just three victories on the road in the league in 2016/17, while they haven't found the net in their last four matches away from the bet365 stadium.