Burnley vs Stoke City preview: Stoke looking to bounce back after dismal weekend performance

Stoke City make the trip to Burnley with the hope of putting their below par performance against Champions Leicester City behind them. It will not be an easy task for Mark Hughes’ side, with Burnley also looking to bounce back following a 2-0 defeat to second place Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

It was a poor performance from the Potters at the weekend after a run of good performances against Champions-elect Chelsea. It was another defeat following a long break for Hughes’ side, after capitulating away at White Hart Lane in February, following a two week break for not progressing to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

It was another defeat for Sean Dyche's side, who have not managed to put three points on the board since beating Leicester back on January 28. They are winless in eight games, including in that run a 1-0 home defeat to Lincoln City in the FA Cup. Dyche would have highlighted this game as a must win, as they currently only sit five places above the drop zone, and with teams picking up more points around them, the Clarets fans will start to have growing concerns.

However, Stoke head into the game having only one once in 19 away midweek games, their last win coming back in 2010 away at now Championship side Fulham.

Injury concerns

Hughes will be sweating on the fitness of the versatile Geoff Cameron, whose return to the side saw the Potters switch to a 442, a switch that saw them pick up four points from a possible 9. However, that does not tell the whole story as they picked up a point away at Pep Guardiolas’ Manchester City, three points at home to Middlesbrough, and were on course for a point against Chelsea, until Gary Cahill’s late winner.

Xherdan Shaqiri will also not be featuring, much to the dismay of the Potters fans. With Shaqiri in the side they pick up an average of 1.64 points per game, dropping to 0.81 without.

Peter Crouch is also a doubt after picking up a bang on the knee following his cameo appearance against Leicester. Jack Butland is still unavailable for selection, but is ever closer to his comeback following an ankle injury.

Whereas Sean Dyche has a full selection of players to pick from.

Previous match ups

The last time the two sides met back on December 3rd, Hughes’ side swept Burnley away comfortably, following a precise Jon Walters volley, scoring his 40th goal for the club. It was Marc Muniesa who doubled their lead scoring his first Premier League goal for the club. He started and ended the move that began in their own box by converting a low cross from talisman Marko Arnautovic.

Stoke always looked comfortable throughout the game, with Burnley posing little threat, also struggling to keep the ball with Stoke having 56% of the possession.

Stoke have won two of the five previous meetings between the sides, losing once and drawing twice.