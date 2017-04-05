Burnley 1-0 Stoke City: "Just one of those nights" says Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes walks off looking dejected following third straight defeat. Source - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt.

George Boyd scored the only goal for Burnley in a calamitous match for Stoke City which saw them drop three points once more.

It was a disastrous game for Stoke City at Turf Moor on Tuesday which saw the Potters waste chance after chance in an encounter that seemingly had victory written on the cards.

However, it was not to be as Marko Arnautovic squandered the most of Stoke's chances in the game. What should worry Potters manager Mark Hughes the most is that this match is the fifth the Staffordshire outfit have failed to score away from home.

Pressure on

Following three successive league defeats against Chelsea, Leicester and now Burnley, the pressure is certainly on for Stoke City as they fell out of the top half of the Premier League table – where they have been since the start of February.

Though this certainly was not the result Stoke fans were after, Hughes’ changes to the squad and its rotation certainly seem like a step in the right direction. The 3-4-3 formation deployed by Hughes in the fixture at Turf Moor led to Stoke attempting 15 shots on goal – the most they have had so far in any Premier League fixture.

Stoke played well but still lost, as shown by Erik Pieters' body language. Source - Getty Images.

Mark Hughes labels Tuesday a disappointing night

Manager Mark Hughes reacted positively to Stoke's overall play during the match, saying that his side “played well and were rock solid in defence”. Commenting on Stoke's wasted chances, he believed it was a “disappointing night” despite being the side “in ascendancy” throughout the game.

The most intriguing statement from Hughes was on the subject of Stoke City forward, Arnautovic, who commented: “It was just one of those nights [for the player]."

The other comments to arise from the match were from Stoke defender Marc Muniesa, who made his first Premier League appearance since the turn of the year. His reaction was very similar to Hughes, illustrating just how disappointing this fixture was to the manager, players and the Potters faithful.

Muniesa reflected on what was a “not a good day”. Coming into the game he knew the match would be difficult against Burnley as they are “a really physical team”.

On improving for Stokes next match against Liverpool, Muniesa said that Stoke “have to be better in the final third” and more “concentrated at the back” so that no mistakes are allowed to happen again.

Stoke now have to pick up the pieces of a disappointing night as they face Liverpool at home at the bet365 Stadium this Saturday.