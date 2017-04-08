Stoke City vs Liverpool Preview: Potters look to avoid fourth successive defeat

Stoke lack of concentration at the back may be their undoing this afternoon. Image: Getty Images

Stoke City play host to Liverpool on Saturday afternoon at the bet365 Stadium with both looking to regain momentum after faltering in midweek.

The visitors, who have their eyes on securing a place in the Champions League for next season, dropped points to a resurgent Bournemouth side on Wednesday. Stoke, meanwhile, who have lost three on the bounce and have since slipped out of the top half, continued their dismal run away to Burnley.

Both will see this fixture as a challenging one but both arguably need the points to see through on their ambitions for this term.

Stoke City look to avoid fourth successive defeat

Stoke City are coming into this fixture with three successive defeats behind them. Though the prospect of the home faithful must provide some comfort for the Potters. If previous fixtures are anything to go by, this should prove a very challenging fixture indeed.

Stoke have recently sacrificed their position in the top half of the table to Leicester, who have taken the tenth spot after a recent resurgence. For the home side, a victory today would help to see Stoke attempt to reclaim a top ten spot and it’s probable that’s exactly what manager Mark Hughes will be aiming for against Liverpool.

Liverpool were convincing winners when Stoke visited Merseyside last year. Source - Getty Images.

Though results may not have gone in the favour of Mark Hughes’ side, a recent improvement away at Burnley should provide some comfort for the home faithful in this fixture, especially up front. Hughes’ decision to implement a new formation in the 4-3-3 led to the most shots the Potters have mustered so far in the league at 15 shots on goal.

A worrying analysis of this though, especially taking Jürgen Klopp’s lethal Liverpool side into the mix, is that poor finishing today could doom the home side. With the expert finishing abilities of Liverpool, Stoke cannot afford the squander any opportunities today and Stoke’s resident forward Marko Arnautovic cannot waste the same chances today as he did against Burnley.

Liverpool looking for points to secure top four spot

With Liverpool playing a particularly pressing style of football, thanks chiefly to the commanding midfield of James Milner and Adam Lallana, it seems likely that Stoke will always be on the back foot. With a lack of concentration being the key reason for the lack of defeats at Burnley, Leicester and Chelsea, Stoke's defenders cannot allow themselves to commit similar mistakes today as it will surely doom the home side.

The travelling side in this fixture, Liverpool, are the next team at the bet365 Stadium. Coming into this fixture, a particularly pleasing statistic for Potters fans is that Liverpool have failed to win an away game so far in 2017. Clearly, Liverpool have difficulties away from home and so should be ideal against the Potters who have an impressive home record.

Mane a huge play for visitors

Liverpool are still assessing Phillipe Coutinho, who was forced off against Bournemouth last week due to illness. Additionally, Saido Mane’s knee injury has ruled him out of the fixture and indeed the rest of the season



For Stoke, the return of Xherdan Shaquiri "is an option" according to Mark Hughes. The Swiss international has trained this week with the first team once again.

Prediction:

With Liverpool’s key attacking combo of Mane and Coutinho ruled out of this fixture, it seems Stoke have the means and the opportunity in this one. With Stoke being solid at home, Stoke may just have the edge this time.

Stoke 2-1 Liverpool.