Mark Hughes hails "top-class" Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland after stand-out display in West Ham draw

(Picture: Getty Images - Gareth Copley)

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes hailed the performance of Jack Butland as "top-class" after the goalkeeper earned his side a point with several fine saves in a home draw with West Ham United.

The 24-year-old made just his second Premier League appearance of the season after 13 months out with ankle problems but helped keep out André Ayew and Manuel Lanzini to earn the Man of the Match award.

The goalless draw does little for the Potters' hopes of a top-10 finish this season but Butland's display will have no doubt helped his cause in front of watching England manager Gareth Southgate at the bet365 Stadium.

And Hughes revealed his delight at his 'keeper's display as Stoke played out a goalless draw with Slaven Bilić's Hammers.

Stoke "delighted" with Butland's performances back from injury, says Hughes

"Clearly we were the more dominant team and the team that was trying to break down a resolute West Ham defence," Hughes said.

"I saw them last weekend against Everton, they set up with three centre-backs and made it very difficult for the likes of [Romelu] Lukaku last week.

"We knew that if they came with that attitude and that set-up then it would be difficult to break them down. We still made chances and created a number of moments with balls flashing across the box and the 'keeper's made good saves as well.

"When you've got a lot of dominance in the game and a lot of possession, sometimes the opposition can break and make opportunities and that's when you need a top-class goalkeeper to make match-defining saves.

"Undoubtedly, that's what Jack is. All top clubs have a 'keeper like Jack, in my view, certainly at the top end. From our point of view, we're delighted with the two performances he's put in.

"It was a big worry for everybody the severity of the injury and the problems that he had in rehab, a couple of false dawns, and it's taken 12 months to get him back.

"We're all delighted that he's now showing the form that he was showing prior to the injury itself. We're all thankful for that."

"Butland's focus is Stoke but he has England ambitions"

Asked about Southgate's appearance in the Potteries and Butland's prospects of being a long-term goalkeeper with Euro 2018 in little over a year's time, Hughes added that his No.1 is currently focused on getting back to his best.

"Jack enjoys the England set-up and has been part of that a long time," the Welshman added.

"He's just broken in at senior level as well. First thing's first, we're still just two games into his return so we've got to be a little bit careful.

"Jack's focus is solely on making sure he's right for Stoke City. Clearly his ambitions are to be a number one goalkeeper with England, certainly.

"Gareth knows him, I'm sure the reason he was here today was predominantly to see Jack and to see how he is.

"He knows him from the under-21 set-up, I think he was his captain there, so he knows all about him. He'll be as grateful as ourselves that he saw this performance today."

Hughes: Inability to take chances has been our downfall all season

The result takes the Potters to 40 points this season and all but confirms their status as a top-flight club for another year, though they face a battle to finish ninth for a record fourth successive campaign.

Stoke have a nine-point cushion on 18th-placed Swansea City, though the Swans have a game in hand, while they are a point behind Bournemouth in 10th.

Asked if he felt his side's performance was an improvement to their display in last weekend's defeat to Swansea, Hughes continued: "Yeah in terms of endeavour and as a group trying to affect the game and trying to make things happen.

"We just lacked a little bit of guile and craft at the top end of the pitch to open the game up and take one of the chances we created. That's been our Achilles heel all year to be perfectly honest.

"We've created chances in every game we've played and haven't taken a big enough percentage of them. That's something that needs to improve next year.

"Saido will have the benefit of a full pre-season and we'll endeavour to create more chances and allow him to flourish. That's been a frustration of our season.

"Saido's a player who likes to work off the shoulder and make runs off the shoulder. The space in behind was at a premium today so it was a little bit difficult for him to flourish.

"But he's doing fine, he's in good nick physically, he's dropped a lot of weight, he's dropped about five-and-a-half kilos in his time he's been here.

"We're happy with his approach and his attitude. Next year will be when we need to judge him, this year is a bonus."