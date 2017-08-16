Stoke City transfer news: Joselu out, Jese Rodriguez in

Jese Rodriguez, Stokes latest acquisition, in what could be a stellar signing for the Potters. Source: (The Mirror)

Stoke City have certainly been busy in the transfer market this week, as the club has opted to accept Newcastle United’s five million pound bid for Joselu.

Meanwhile, the Potters have also bagged ex-Real Madrid and PSG forward Jese Rodriguez on a season-long loan.

Goodbye Joselu

Stoke have parted ways with their reserve striker Joselu today, in what has been an expected transfer with the Tyneside outfit setting their sights on the 27 year old in the past few weeks.

Joining the Potters in 2015 from German side Hannover 96, the Spaniard has scored four goals in his time at the club, with his debut goal coming in a dramatic 4-3 against Everton.

However, during his short stint in the Premier League thus far, Joselu has played 27 times for Mark Hughes’ side but having failed to impress he spent last season on loan in La Liga at Deportivo. It seems the fans are divided over the departure of the forward, with Joselu bagging four goals in pre-Season and giving in some stellar performances.

It seems only time will tell whether this will be a transfer loss felt keenly by Stoke?

Welcome Jese

Stoke have managed to bag themselves a bargain and a real talented player in the likes of Jese Rodriguez which may turn out to be one of the most potentially exiting signings Stoke have made in the transfer window.

The 24 year old was part of the Real Madrid Champions League winning squad in 2014 and 2016 and spent last season at French giants Paris Saint Germain, scoring just twice in 14 appearances.

After not making an incredible start to life in Ligue 1, the Spaniard spent the rest of the season loaned to Spanish side Las Palmas in January.

Despite a torrid time in France, Stoke have now acquired a potentially dangerous forward that can replace Marko Arnautovic after his 20 million pound move to West Ham earlier this summer.

Stoke chief executive Tony Scholes has stated that Stoke City’s sixth signing this summer “is hungry to make a big impression in the Premier League” and that he will "most certainly add to the firepower at our disposal."