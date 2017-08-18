Mark Hughes content with Stoke City's summer transfer window

Mark Hughes with Ronald Koeman on the opening day of the season. Source | Getty Images.

Mark Hughes has insisted that he is happy with Stoke City’s transfer business this summer but has not ruled out signing further players before the window shuts.

The Potters have brought in four players on a permanent basis and secured loan moves for Kurt Zouma and Paris Saint-Germain’s Jese.

Stoke let five first-team players leave this summer for a collective £29.38m including Marko Arnautovic, who moved to West Ham United.

Hughes’ comments have come days after Peter Coates, Stoke’s Chairman, said the Premier League side spend ‘plenty’ on players.

The club face Arsenal in their first home game of the season on Saturday evening.

Hughes happy with ins and outs

Stoke lost 1-0 to Everton on the opening day of the 2017/18 season with three players making their debut for the Staffordshire outfit.

Darren Fletcher and Kurt Zouma started the encounter, which was eventually settled by a Wayne Rooney header on the stroke of half-time, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting came on in the second half. Josh Tymon remained on the bench.

City have since signed Bruno Martins Indi from Porto after impressing on loan last term and Jese, who has represented Champions League holders Real Madrid and French giants PSG. Both could make their debuts this weekend.

Jese has joined on loan from PSG this summer. Source | Getty Images.

Stoke are preparing to face Arsenal on Saturday evening in their penultimate league meeting before the window shuts on 31 August.

In his pre-match press conference, manager Mark Hughes claimed he was happy with the club's transfer activity and did not rule out the possibility of further arrivals.

"From my point of view. If we compare from where we were at the end of last season and where we are now, I believe we're much stronger.” said Hughes.

"Of the players we've let go. There is probably only one who we would consider to be a regular starter.

"There rest were likely to be squad players and have been replaced by four or five players who probably consider themselves - and I consider them to be - regular starters.

"We've done well in the transfer window but we still have time to bring more players in."

Coates says Stoke spend plenty

The Welshman’s thoughts echoes that of his Chairman, Peter Coates, who gave his opinion on the matter on Thursday.

Stoke have spent just under £7m on transfer fees this summer. Tottenham Hotspur are the only club to have spent less money than the Potters in the current window.

Bruno Martins Indi became a favourite whilst on loan last term. Source | Getty Images. 1

Speaking to BBC Radio Stoke, Coates ensured that the club ‘spend plenty, too much’ on transfers and that the players they have brought in have ‘become very expensive’. ‘We can pay big wages and big loan fees’ he continued.

“As for further signings, it depends whether opportunities arise that suit us.”

During his 10th summer transfer window as chairman, Coates said that they see captain Ryan Shawcross ‘staying at Stoke for a long time’ amidst rumours of the center-back’s departure from the bet365 Stadium.

Arsenal test up next for Stoke

After the defeat at Goodison Park, Hughes' side now turn their attentions to Arsenal in their first home game of the campaign.

The Gunners ran out 4-1 winners last time these two met and, after a 4-3 win over Leicester City, Stoke will have to be at their best to pick up their first points of the season.

The signings of Burno Martins Indi and Jese should add quality to the squad that travelled on Merseyside while the only notable absentee is Julien Ngoy (Thigh).