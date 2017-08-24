Stoke City draw Bristol City in the Carabao Cup third round

Stoke City beat Rochdale with ease in the second round of the League Cup. Source | Getty Images.

Stoke City will travel to Bristol City in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Potters inflicted a 4-0 defeat on Rochdale this week to reach this stage for the fifth consecutive season.

Bristol City, meanwhile, beat Plymouth Argyle 5-0 in the first round before overcoming Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road.

The draw took place in China at 4.15 in the morning in a bid to expand the cup’s worldwide appeal.

This tie will be played at Ashton Gate, Bristol, during the week commencing Monday 18th September.

Potters beat Rochdale in previous round

Mark Hughes fielded a strong team against Rochdale in the second round of the competition and, as a result, easily dismissed the League One side.

Joe Allen netted a brace at the bet365 Stadium before Peter Crouch scored to give the hosts a three goal lead at half-time. Ramadan Sobhi got his first goal for the club late on to make sure of the victory.

Peter Crouch celebrates with Ramadan Sobhi. Source | Getty Images.

Manager Mark Hughes spoke of his team’s professionalism after the win, saying: “We went about our business in the right way, scored any number of chances and managed to score four really good goals.”

The Staffordshire outfit were drawn against one of the 13 Championship sides in the draw and have not lost to lower-league opposition in the League Cup since 2012.

Bristol City upset Watford at Vicarage Road

Bristol City will be no pushovers at home and will present a tougher challenge than that of Rochdale in the previous round.

The Robins are 11th in the Championship after four games and dumped Premier League side Watford out in one of the scalps of the second round.

Etienne Capoue opened the scoring, but Freddie Hinds and Bobby Reid got goals to put the visitors ahead before the 70-minute mark. Niclas Eliasson sealed the win before Adrian Mariappa scored late on for the Hornets.

Bristol City celebrate their 3-2 win at Vicarage Road. Source | Getty Images.

Bristol City last faced Stoke in the club’s successful promotion campaign in 2007/08 with the Potters coming out with a 2-1 win. In the last 10 games between the pair, Bristol City have won just one.

The rest of the draw

The draw in Beijing, which was 20 minutes late, produced just four all-Premier League ties. 2014 winners Manchester City travel to West Brom, Leicester host Liverpool, Crystal Palace will welcome Huddersfield to Selhurst Park once again and Bournemouth take on Brighton.

Holders Manchester United host Burton Albion of the Championship at Old Trafford to kick-off their defense of the trophy. The Brewers have played United just twice in their history, holding the Red Devils to a 0-0 draw in the FA Cup before losing 5-0 in the replay.

Doncaster Rovers were rewarded with a trip to Arsenal after beating Hull City.

See the full draw below: