Stoke City vs Southampton: Combined XI

Stoke City vs Southampton in the 2015/16 season. Source: Getty Images, Nigel French-EMPICS

Stoke City play Southampton in the 7th match of the Premier League.

The Potters look to pick up their good form again, after two losses against Newcastle United and Chelsea.

The Saints look to get the three points, after their disappointing 0-1 loss to Manchester United.

This piece is about how the team will line-up if both teams are combined.

Let's start with the defence...

In goal:

Jack Butland has had an amazing start to the season with the Potters, he is looking like the right man to be on goal for England for the upcoming World Cup in Russia. He has to be the starting goalkeeper in this combined XI.

Four defenders:

At left-back, it has to be Ryan Bertrand. The left-back had an amazing 2016/17 season for the Saints, and it looks like he'll be just as good this season. Erik Pieters has been criticised a lot in the last few weeks, and some fans have been begging for a replacement last summer. So this has been an easy one.

The first name on the list of centre-backs, has to be Kurt Zouma. The defender arrived at Stoke this summer on loan from Chelsea, and has had an amazing start to the season, being one of the best defenders in the league (stats wise).

The second center-back has had some problems with his club. But if you look at his performances last season, you can't not include this player. The defender was wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea, but the club managed to keep him. Virgil van Dijk takes the second centre-back spot.

Cedríc comes in as the starting right-back. The Portuguese right back helped Portugal win the European Championship last year, and has always been a solid right back for the Saints.

The midfield

After some impressive performances in the first few games of the season, Darren Fletcher has to be first midfielder. The midfielder is already loved by most fans and is likely to start against Southampton. The 36 year old Scott, joined Stoke this summer after his contract at West Bromwich Albion was expired.

You can't have a combined XI with Southampton without Dusan Tadic. The Serbian midfielder has been a star for the Saints in the last few seasons, and is considered as one of the best Southampton players at this moment.

The third and last midfielder goes by the name of Oriol Romeu. The Spanish midfielder has been a defensive rock on the midfield of Southampton. He's played in all six games so far, and it doesn't look like he's going to stop doing that...

In the attack:

On the left wing position, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting comes in. He joined Stoke from German side Schalke 04 last summer, and the fans have already fallen in love with him. After a brace against Manchester United, some good performances in the other team, Choupo goes right in the combined XI.

There's no questioning about Xherdan Shaqiri being at right-wing. The Swiss winger has been an amazing player for both club and country. His magic dribbling always get the Stoke City fans on the edge of their seats.

Shane Long is the last man on this team sheet. The 30 year old Irishmen has always been a great striker for Southampton, and is looking most likely to start. He already played in five matches but hasn't managed to score a goal yet.