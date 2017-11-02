Bobby Madley to referee Stoke's home clash with Leicester City

Bobby Madley in conversation with Peter Crouch last season. Source | Getty Images

Bobby Madley has been appointed to take charge of Saturday’s lunchtime clash between Stoke City and Leicester City at the bet365 Stadium.

This fixture is set to be the 32-year-old's first involvement officiating either side this season having already taken charge of six Premier League games.

So far, he has shown 27 yellows, two reds, and awarded two penalties with his most recent outing in the middle being last Saturday’s dramatic 2-2 at Selhurst Park between Crystal Palace and West Ham.

He will be assisted by Lee Betts and Marc Perry in Staffordshire this weekend.

Madley's history with the two sides

Last season, Madley took charge of three Stoke games which saw the Potters collect four points from trips to Manchester United, Watford and Chelsea.

Madley prepares to issue a yellow card. Source | Getty Images.

After the Potters’ 1-0 away win at Watford, manager Mark Hughes praised the performance of Madley after the official gave 38 free-kicks and dismissed Miguel Britos late-on for a second bookable offence.

He wasn’t quite as lucky for Leicester, however, who went winless in their five games he took charge of.

They included defeats against Chelsea (EFL Cup), Everton and Manchester City but the Foxes did earn draws at Tottenham and Middlesbrough.

A bad-tempered fixture

The Yorkshireman will have his work cut out if this fixture is played with the bad temper that saw Jamie Vardy sent off at the bet365 Stadium last season.

Vardy was dismissed for serious foul play before the half-hour mark then a further six Leicester players ended up in the referee's notebook, as they lost their heads before the half-time whistle.

In that game, Stoke led 2-0 at the break but managed to throw it away with the Foxes coming back to earn a point – just like they had done the season before.