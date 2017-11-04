Stoke City vs Leicester City team news: Potters unchanged as Okazaki replaces injured Chilwell for Foxes

(Picture: Getty Images - Matthew Lewis)

Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross is fit and starts for the visit of Leicester City to the bet365 Stadium in the weekend's early Premier League kick-off.

The Potters are unchanged from their victory over Watford last weekend while the visitors make only the one change from their 2-0 win at Everton, Claude Puel's first game as the club's new manager.

Ben Chilwell, who played in an advanced left-wing position on Monday, misses out with a minor knee injury which means striker Shinji Okazaki comes in to support Jamie Vardy.

That sees Puel change from the 4-2-3-1 formation that Leicester lined up with in his first game, with Riyad Mahrez moving to the right having last operated in a central role behind Vardy, while Demarai Gray seemingly moves to the left side.

Instead, they line up in a trademark 4-4-1-1/4-4-2 set-up, the same one with which they enjoyed stellar success to win the league title against all odds in 2015-16.

Elsewhere Leicester are unchanged in central midfield, Vicente Iborra and Wilfried Ndidi their pairing, and in defence - with ex-Stoke centre-back Robert Huth, Matty James and Yohan Benalouane their only absentees.

Puel has Kelechi Iheanacho, Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton to call upon as his attacking options off the bench.

Stoke meanwhile have not made a single change from their win at Watford as they go in search of their first successive league wins since January, with their first win in that sequence also against the Hornets.

Skipper Shawcross is fit to start despite a slight thigh injury while Peter Crouch makes the bench with a sore back. Glen Johnson is missing from the squad despite recovering from illness.

Geoff Cameron's concussion keeps him out but Bruno Martins-Indi has returned from a hamstring bench, though only to make the bench with Kurt Zouma and Kevin Wimmer in a back-three alongside Shawcross.

Their five-man midfield and three-pronged attack remains the same with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting flanked by wingers Xherdan Shaqiri and Ramadan Sobhi. On-loan forward Jesé Rodríguez is on the bench.

The home side have only won of their previous six Premier League meetings with Leicester and none of the last four.

Both of the previous two encounters between these clubs at the bet365 have seen the Foxes come back from 2-0 at half-time to draw 2-2, including last season when Vardy was sent off.

The England international has scored in three of his last four league appearances against Stoke, and he and Okazaki have contributed to 10 of Leicester's 14 top-flight goals (71 per-cent) this season.

Confirmed starting line-ups

Stoke City XI: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Choupo-Moting, Sobhi.

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Fuchs, Maguire, Morgan, Simpson; Gray, Iborra, Ndidi, Mahrez; Okazaki; Vardy.

Stoke City bench: Grant; Berahino, Jesé, Afellay, Martins-Indi, Adam, Crouch.

Leicester City bench: Hamer; Dragović, Amartey, King, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Slimani.