Mark Hughes “pleased” with a point against Leicester City

Mark Hughes on the touchline. (Photo: Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty)

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted he is pleased with the point his side picked up in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City.

Stoke twice came back from a goal down, as Vicente Iborra and Riyad Mahrez twice gave the visitors the lead.

However goals from Xherdan Shaqiri and Peter Crouch were enough to earn Hughes’ side a point.

Pleased with the draw

Hughes said that the point was “the least we deserved for our endeavour and determination to come back today was a point, so we are pleased with it,”

“We could have won it right at the death when Kasper [Schmeichel] made a fantastic save,” the Welshman said, “but it wasn’t to be and I think both sets of players will go home relatively pleased today.

“Playing against Leicester City is always incredibly difficult given their pace and qualities in attacking areas, so we knew we had to be alert to stop them from getting in behind as often as they like to do."

Claude Puel remains unbeaten as Leicester manager, after beating Everton 2-0 last week.

Crouch’s value to Stoke

Crouch came off the bench to score for Stoke for the third time this season, this time he changed the game and rescued a point.

Hughes admitted: “We changed things around a little bit in terms of our set-up and personnel to try and get back on level terms, and as he has done on so many occasions for us Crouchy dug us out of a hole,”

“Never mind his age, whilst he may have been a Plan B for us recently,” he said about the 36-year-old, “if he continues in this vain of form then it won’t be long until he is Plan A."

“In fairness, he put his hand up a couple of weeks ago and wanted to give us 20 minutes,” The 54-year-old manager said, “maybe when he shouldn’t have done given his injury, but that typifies the character of the guy.

“I have said it on so many occasions before, but he really is invaluable to us, and he is a unique player in terms of what he can offer - just as he showed once more today.”