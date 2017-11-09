Stoke City fined for Vicarage Road scrap.

Shaqiri reacting to Michael Oliver giving a yellow card. Source photo: Getty Images, Daniel Hambury - PA Images.

Stoke City and Watford have been fined by the FA for not being able to control themselves in the recent Premier League fixture between the two sides at the latter's Vicarage Road stadium. The Hornets have been forced to pay £25,000 pounds, and Stoke £20,000.

Things got out of hand in the 94th minute when Troy Deeney, not out with a three-match suspension, was viciously tackled by Joe Allen, leading to a violent tussle.

What happened?

Stoke City were 1-0 ahead at Vicarage Road through a Darren Fletcher goal on Saturday 28th October. But when the match was almost over, things got out of hand as Joe Allen made a questionable tackle on Watford striker Troy Deeney, who was evidently frustrated and decided to push his hands in the Welshmen's face, subsequently lifting him up.

Ryan Shawcross wanted to get in on the action in an attempt to calm down the situation, but was also clattered by the home side's captain. Both players playing a central role in the event were handed yellow cards by referee Michael Oliver.

The Fines

The FA made an update on the situation shortly afterwards, stating “Watford and Stoke City have been fined £25,000 and £20,000 respectively for failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion in or around the 94th minute of their Premier League fixture on 28 October, 2017.” With that, they also gave the Watford striker a three-match ban, which means he'll miss games against West Ham United, Newcastle United, and Manchester United. Both football clubs are yet to comment on the situation.

The Match

The match itself ended in a tight 1-0 win for the visitors after a beautiful volley by Darren Fletcher, who scored his first goal in a Potters shirt after joining them last summer from West Bromwich Albion, when his contract expired.

Stoke went into the match having won just one of their last seven games in the Premier League and, even though they were second best for much of the match, earned their first away win of the season.