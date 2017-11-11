Stoke City chairman confident over Peter Crouch contract

Peter Crouch celebrates his goal against Leicester City. Source | Getty Images.

Stoke City chairman Peter Coates expects Peter Crouch to be offered a contract extension and is adamant that the veteran forward will sign.

Crouch, who arrived at the bet365 Stadium in 2011, is set to be a free agent next summer with his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

The former England international has scored four goals across all competitions this term but has yet to be handed a start in the Premier League by manager Mark Hughes.

Crouch still providing for Stoke:

With Stoke heading for a third loss in their last four league outings as the Potters trailed at home to Leicester City last weekend, substitute Peter Crouch equalised with under 15 minutes remaining.

The goal was the 37-year-old’s third league goal of the current campaign, all of which have come from the bench and have equated to four points.

Peter Crouch heads home the equaliser at home to Leicester City. Source | Getty Images.

Crouch has been giving Mark Hughes a dilemma up front, where the Welshman has stuck with the likes of Eric Choupo-Moting and Paris Saint-Germain loanee Jese.

Four important goals have showcased the importance of the enigmatic striker to this Stoke side, as chairman Peter Coates explained this week.

“Peter knows we value his contribution to the football club, not just on the field, but off it too,” said Coates.

“We hope to be able to sort things out to suit both parties. We are aware of the situation (with his contract). We have a good relationship with him and we would like him to continue his career with us.”

A successful Stoke spell:

Crouch has proven many wrong since he moved to Stoke City from Tottenham Hotspur for a club-record £10m six years ago.

The striker has netted 58 goals in 210 appearances across all competitions since 2011 and is level only with Jon Walters when it comes to Premier League goals for Stoke (43).

Crouch has 43 Premier League goals for Stoke. Source | Getty Images.

With another contract set to further extended his career in the top flight of English football, Crouch is set to maintain his stellar career at the highest level for another 12 months at least.

The chairman continued: “I did observe a long time ago that the good thing about Peter Crouch when we paid a lot of money for him was the fact that he could still have a long career ahead of him.

“That was because of the nature of his game and thankfully for us that has proved to be the case.

“I have often made a comparison between Peter and Teddy Sheringham, although they are different kinds of striker. Sheringham didn’t have any pace, but remained hugely effective and had a long career.”