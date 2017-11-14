Mason in the middle for Brighton vs Stoke

Lee Mason having a word with Lee Grant. Photo: Getty Images

Lee Mason will take charge of Stoke City's trip to Falmer to face Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday night in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The 46-year-old made his Premier League debut in 2000 as an assistant referee but stepped out into the middle of a top-flight game for the first time in February 2006.

So far this season, Mason has taken charge of six Premier League matches showing 13 yellow cards and one red.

Former Stoke player Marko Arnautovic was the man Mason dismissed in West Ham’s defeat at Southampton in August for violent conduct.

First time

It’ll be his first involvement with either side this season and he’ll be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Matthew Wilkes while Kevin Friend is the fourth official.

Past Involvement

Last season the referee from Lancashire took charge of two Stoke matches – both away and they ended in defeats at Arsenal and Leicester.

In that Arsenal game, he awarded Stoke a penalty, which was subsequently scored by Charlie Adam to put the Potters in front.

Despite Brighton being in the Championship last season, Mason took charge of one game involving the Seagulls. That ended in a 2-0 loss at Elland Road where he awarded a penalty to Leeds and cautioned two Brighton players.

Mason has had plenty of Stoke games since the Potters reached the top-flight and his first was a memorable one with him overseeing a 2-1 Stoke win that saw Spurs end with nine-men.

That game in October 2008 saw Gareth Bale and Michael Dawson dismissed while Danny Higginbotham slotted home a penalty for the Potters.

Previous Meetings

Stoke have an excellent record against the Seagulls having won the last eight matches against them in all competitions and their previous visit saw them win 5-1 at the Withdean Stadium on the last day of the 2005-06 season.

Games involving these sides don’t tend to be bad-tempered with just 13 yellow cards shown in the last five games meetings.