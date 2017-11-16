Brighton vs Stoke City: Five things to look out for

Glenn Murray celebrating with Anthony Knockaert. (Photo: Michael Steele/Getty)

After a draw against Leicester City in the last round of the Premier League, Mark Hughes' side is looking to get back to winning ways.

Brighton look to continue their recent form, with wins from West Ham United, and Swansea City, and a draw against Southampton.

The Seagulls are looking like a strong side that could make things very hard for Stoke this weekend. Here are five things to look out for in the next game.

Sturdy defense

The number one reason of Brighton's recent success, is their solid defense. They've only let in 11 goals in their first 11 games, only six teams have conceding less then that. Summer signing Matthew Ryan has also been doing an amazing job. The goalkeeper already kept four clean sheets and is looking to continue his great form.

Davy Pröpper frustrating

The Dutchmen arrived in England last summer from Dutch side PSV, and has been making a great impact to the team since his arrival. He has played in every game of the season so far, and has been working brilliantly in Chris Hughton's tactics.

Although Davy Pröpper won't be seen in the 18 yard box, he will be a very hard opponent for the Stoke midfielders

Pascal Groß to continue good form

Pascal Groß has been on fire lately, the German midfielder has been one of the players of the season for Brighton so far. And he'll be looking to continue his good form with two goals and five assists in the first 11 games of the season.

The midfielder is one of the nominees for the player of the month award from the Premier League and he has been directly involved in 70% of Brighton's goals so far.

Anthony Knockaert looking to shine again

After an amazing 2016/17 season, winning the player of the season award from the Championship, Anthony Knockaert is looking to light up Brighton once more.

The midfielder had a slow start to the season, scoring one goal and making one assist in 11 games, but in the last few games, he has been very important for the team.

Strategy

Chris Hughton's tactics have been working great so far. At the start of the season, many people were thinking that he would copy Arsene Wenger or Antonio Conté's tactics. But he didn't, he decided to use the 4-4-2 system that worked really well for him last season in the Championship.