Tottenham Hotspur vs Stoke City Preview: Spurs look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League

Son under pressure from several Stoke defenders. (Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty)

Stoke City will travel to Wembley to face a Tottenham Hotspur side that have struggled in the Premier League recently.

Spurs have failed to win in their last four league games, and have only managed to pick up two points during that run.

Stoke endured a poor run of form themselves, but managed to turn things around after coming from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1 last week.

Team news

Davinson Sanchez will miss the clash through suspension after he was sent off in the 1-1 draw against Watford last week.

Toby Alderweireld and Victor Wanyama remain ruled out while Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen were rested during Spurs’ final Champions League group game and should start against the Potters.

Stoke defender Bruno Martins Indi has been ruled out for two months with a groin strain he picked up in the win over Swansea.

Jese misses out after he returned to Spain to be with his ill son, while Geoff Cameron is available once again after concussion.

Quotes

When asked if Spurs’ next two games are must-wins, manager Mauricio Pochettino said: “Yes, for everyone it's must win, not only for us.

“We need to show respect to the opponent and know that before to take the three points you must perform as well, you need to be better than the opponent and deserve to win.”

Speaking on Spurs’ poor form, the Argentine said: “Against West Brom, Leicester and Arsenal we deserved more, but in the end we lost two games and drew, and we deserved more against Watford.”

The game is Stoke’s first visit to Wembley this season, and manager Mark Hughes said: “A number of the guys have played at Wembley before and others haven’t, but we are emphasising the fact that it is a Premier league game,” the Welshman said on Thursday.

“I will leave the guys to decide how they approach it, as long as they aren’t out there with cameras taking photos and the like, I will leave them to deal with it how they see fit.”

Past Meetings

Stoke will be looking to avoid a Premier League record having lost their last three games to Spurs by 4-0.

No side has ever beaten an opponent by four or more goals in four successive top-flight meetings, as Kane scored a hat-trick in February to give Spurs all three points at White Hart Lane.

Stoke’s last win over Spurs was the 3-0 win at the bet365 Stadium in 2015, where Charlie Adam, Steven N’Zonzi and Mame Biram Diouf goals earned the Potters’ their first league double over the side from North London.

Predicted XI

Tottenham: Lloris; Tripper, Dier, Vertonghen, Davies; Winks, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son, Kane.

Stoke: Butland; Zouma, Shawcross, Wimmer; Diouf, Fletcher, Allen, Pieters; Shaqiri, Crouch, Choupo-Moting.

The game kicks off at 15:00 on December 9 at Wembley.