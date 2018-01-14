Manchester United vs Stoke City preview: Relegation-threatened Potters travel for huge task against Red Devils

Stoke City clash with Manchester United on Monday evening | Photo: Getty/ John Peters

Manchester United will host Stoke City on Monday night at Old Trafford as the two teams get back to Premier League action.

José Mourinho's Red Devils will be looking to hold their second place in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Stoke City will be trying to get out of the relegation zone. The Potters announced Paul Lambert as a replacement of Mark Hughes, but the Scott won't be in charge of the game against United.

The battle for the second place

Manchester United are currently in the second place with 47 points, the same amount of points as Chelsea, and Liverpool. However, the club hasn't been in great form lately, drawing three of their last five games in the Premier League.

The title looks out of reach for the Red Devils, being fifteen points away from their local rivals Manchester City. Manchester United will be desperate to get the three points against Stoke City Monday, to stretch the gap between themselves, Chelsea and Liverpool to three points.

Jesse Lingard has been in great form for the Devils, being nominated for the Player of the Month award for the month December. The Englishman will be someone to look out for on Monday.

Getting out of relegation trouble

Stoke City are currently sitting in eighteenth place with only twenty points. The Potters sacked Mark Hughes last week after their embarassing defeat to Coventry City, knocking them out of the League Cup. Paul Lambert was presented as the new manager of the Potters.

The experienced Scott has a lot of Premier League experience, managing currently Championship sides Aston Villa, Norwich City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers, and German side Borussia Dortmund. . He will miss Monday's match in Manchester.

Eddie Niedzwiecki Will take charge of the first-team for the game against Manchester United. Stoke City's first signing of the month, Moritz Bauer, will be looking to make his debut for the club on Monday night, the Austrian international joined Stoke this week from Russian side Rubin Kazan for a fee of a reported six million pounds.

Head-to-head

The clubs have played each other nineteen times in the Premier League; Manchester United winning twelve, drawing five, and losing two. Stoke City have managed to draw both of their last two games against them, one time even being very close to winning the game but after a record-breaking free-kick from ex-Manchester United attacker Wayne Rooney, the game ended 1-1.

José Mourinho has had some troubles against Stoke in his time as Manchester United manager. The manager hasn't managed to grab a win against the Potters yet in three games - a record that the Midlanders will be aiming to continue as they travel to Old Trafford.