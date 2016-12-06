Sunderland's Victor Anichebe to return to international duty with Nigeria

Above: Victor Anichebe in action during Sunderland's 3-0 win over Hull City | Photo: Getty Images/Mark Runnacles

Sunderland AFC's in-form forward. Victor Anichebe is reportedly set for a return to international football with African side Nigeria, after his performances with the Black Cats.

Long-awaited return

The former Everton and West Brom striker has found his form after his free transfer to the Stadium of Light this summer.

The 28-year-old has managed three goals in his last four matches, and has been a great outlet for fellow striker Jermain Defoe who is also in-form.

He won a silver medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, but put his international career on hold in 2013 to "manage his body accordingly".

Anichebe hasn't appeared for the Super Eagles since 2011, but it is expected to be called up for the upcoming matches against Ivory Coast and Senegal.

Got that quality

The Black Cats continued their excellent run of form on Saturday, as they recorded their third league win in four with the 2-1 victory over the Premier League champions, Leicester City.

The clash saw the return of both Sebastian Larsson and Jan Kirchoff. Both were heavily involved in the opening goal, and manager David Moyes praised the performance of the Swede.

"Seb gives us the quality delivery – we’ve not scored from a set-piece all season,” Moyes told the Sunderland Echo.“That has been mainly to do with the quality of delivery than anything else."

The Scot explained, “Seb, as everyone knows, has that quality. It was good that we had two senior players we could bring on when we got the injuries.”

Moyes admitted, “Probably earlier in the season we were having to bring on two young players to try to do something." He concluded, "[On Saturday] we at least were able to bring on two senior players."

Sunderland will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, December 10 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.