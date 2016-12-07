I can score in every game for Sunderland, states Jermain Defoe

Above: Jermain Defoe in action during Sunderland's 3-0 win over Hull | Photo: Getty Images/Chris Brunskill

Sunderland AFC veteran striker Jermain Defoe, has stated that he believes that he is confident that he can score in every game for the Black Cats.

Feeling sharp

Once again the 34-year-old has been Sunderland's best player so far this season, managing eight league goals so far. Defoe has been in-form of late, with four goals in his last five matches, with the latest coming in the 2-1 win over Leicester City.

The Black Cats will be hoping that he will be on form for Saturday's crucial clash with Swansea City, and the striker stated his scoring and praised the arrival of Victor Anichebe.

"I feel good," he told talkSPORT. "It's probably the sharpest and strongest I've felt for a long time."

"I feel confident and you believe every chance you get you are going to score," the striker stated. "At the minute that's my mindset and I just can't wait until the next game."

"I feel that every time I play I'm going to score," the 34-year-old proclaimed. "Victor uses his body well, he gets shots off, he's aggressive, he's good in the air."

Defoe added: "He gives me more time to think about my movement and be clever. He's helped me."

Improving the team

David Moyes' side have come on leaps and bounds over the last few weeks, with three victories in their last four matches which has seen them climb to just one point from safety.

A win on Saturday will pull them out of the relegation zone ahead of West Ham United's clash with Liverpool, and Defoe praised the efforts of his manager to turn the Black Cat's season around.



"The manager is experienced. he's been there and done it," said the ex-England forward. "We didn't have the best of starts but he was always relaxed in training."

"Every day he's wanted to improve the team," he admitted. "We've worked a lot on possession, he keeps saying 'we need to keep the ball better."

"In terms of possession," he said. "Moving the ball about and making chances Leicester was the best we've played."

Defoe concluded: "That's come thanks to the training we have done."

Sunderland AFC will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, December 10 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.