Sunderland's David Moyes claims Bob Bradley needs time ahead of Swansea clash

Above: David Moyes has said Bob Bradley needs more time | Photo: Getty Images/Ian MacNicol

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has stated that Swansea City manager Bob Bradley needs more time at the Liberty Stadium, ahead of Saturday's clash.

Needs more time

Like the Black Cats, Swansea have struggled so far this season which saw former manager Francesco Guidolin given the boot. Bradley came in for the Italian, but the Swans have shown very little improvement since.

This has led to pressure to the American's position, and ahead of their crucial relegation clash this weekend Moyes stated that the coach needs more tie

"To keep changing your manager tells me that the people who are choosing the manager are getting it wrong," he told Sky Sports. "So they have to make sure that they look at the people at the top first before they look at the manager because he has only been in for a certain amount of time."

"If that's the case it shouldn't be Bob Bradley that loses his job," he stated. 'It should be the person who employed Bob Bradley that should lose his job ."

"He has only been in the job six week," the Scotsman admitted. "If they are changing their identity it'll be because of the decisions they are making at the top."

Moyes added: "Bob Bradley should be given plenty of time to show that he can do that."

Aiming high

The Black Cats are on the up with some excellent form in the last few weeks, with three wins in their last four matches. This has brought them to withing a point of safety, and Moyes stated his ambitions for a mid-table finish come the end of the season.

"We've been in the wrong position for a long time this year," he said. "I think the idea is more to say 'can we move to the middle part of the table?'

"That's got to be the aim...it's not initially coming out of the bottom three," the coach stated. "Can we go away and finish mid-table? At the moment we've not won enough games."

"But I've been saying for a few weeks win one, win two, win three...now let's win four," Moyes concluded. "Let's get this one won and see what we can do."

Sunderland AFC will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, December 10 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.