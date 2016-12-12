Sunderland's Billy Jones shares teams disappointment after Swansea defeat

Above: Sunderland's Billy Jones in action during their 3-0 defeat to Swansea |Photo: Getty Images/Athena Pictures

Sunderland AFC full-back Billy Jones says that the Black Cats were disappointed with their recent performance in Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Swansea City.

Drop in consistency

David Moyes' side headed to the Liberty Stadium on Saturday bang in form, with three wins in their last four matches bringing them on the cusp of pulling themselves out of the relegation zone.

However goals from Gylfi Sigurdsson and a brace from Fernando Llorente gave Bob Bradley's side a comfortable win, and Jones shared his and his teammate's disappointment at the result.

"We’re disappointed with the way we lost the game,” Jones told the Sunderland Echo.“In the first half we showed some of the good stuff we have played in recent games."

“We’d spoken before the game about the standards we had set in the run of three wins out of four," the defender stated. "And trying to maintain that same level of consistency."

“We made a poor start to the second half and once they scored that first goal," Jones added. "We never got back into it, obviously followed by that quick second."

Chance to shine

The Premier League festive period has begun, and the Wearsiders have some crucial games coming up in the next few weeks. The first test will be Wednesday when they welcome league leaders Chelsea to the Stadium of Light, it will be a tough test against Antonio Conte's side.

However last season's 3-2 win will be in the back of the minds of Moyes' side, and Jones stated that the home side will have chance to end their nine-game unbeaten run.

“It’s a massive game,” he said. “They are in really good form at the moment."

"They are a great team with great individuals," the 29-year-old stated. “But it’s a brilliant chance for us to show the level we had previously been showing."

Jones concluded: "That we have the teamwork and ethos to get the results we need.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, December 14 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.