Sunderland v Chelsea preview: Top meets bottom on Wearside

Moyes hoping Sunderland can bounce back against impressive Chelsea (Getty Images / Ian Horrocks)

Premier league leaders Chelsea will look to make it 10 straight wins when they travel to bottom of the table Sunderland on Wednesday evening.

What a run for Chelsea

Chelsea come into this game sitting top of the Premier league table with 37 points from 15 games. Not many people would have seen Antonio Conte's team in this position after the Italian manager made just a steady start to life in England, as Chelsea picked up 10 points from their first six games.

However, after the damaging 3-0 defeat to Arsenal at the end of September, Conte deciding to switch things up and go to an expansive 3-4-3 formation. Despite it's bold look, nobody has had a full game answer to it and if Sunderland can't eithier then Chelsea will be at least six points clear at the top of the league.

Chelsea have not always played the greatest football during this nine game winning streak, but they've found a way to get over the line and win the football match. The Blues last game against West Bromwich Albion summed this up perfectly, as it took a late Diego Costa goal to see off the Baggies at Stamford Bridge.

A step back for Sunderland

After Sunderland's horrific start to the season where they only picked up two points from their first 10 games, David Moyes did manage to get things going as Sunderland won three of their next four games to put themselves on the verge of getting out of the relegation zone.

A win in their latest game at Swansea City, who were below them before kickoff would have put Sunderland out of the bottom three. Instead though, Sunderland put in a rather lacklustre display in south Wales and succomed to a 3-0 defeat.

Despite the three goals conceded at the Liberty stadium stadium on saturday, Moyes bigger concern will be the fact his team once again drew a blank in a league match. There's actually quite a few teams who've conceded a similar tally of goals this season as Sunderland, but there's only two sides, Middlesbrough and Hull City who've scored as little as what the Black Cats have.

Sunderland have managed just 14 goals in their 15 league games and eight of those have come from Jermain Defoe, with the other six being split between Victor Anichiebe, Patrick Van Aanholt and a Robert Huth own goal in the recent win over champions Leicester City.

Team news

There have been no official new bits of injury news for Sunderland, but Moyes said a couple of unnamed players might miss out.

Didier N'Dong will definitley be missing for the Black Cats through suspension. And for Chelsea, Eden Hazard has not travelled for Chelsea after picking up a knock in the West Brom game, but John Terry may return after a month out.

Stats

Sunderland's 3-2 win over Chelsea back in May was only their second success in 11 league meetings against them. Jermain Defoe is the only player to have scored against Chelsea with four different Premier league clubs, inlcuding Sunderland, and Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 15 league games played on a Wednesday, their last defeat was to QPR in January 2013.