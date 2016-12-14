Sunderland need to adopt a "winning mentality" at home, insists Jan Kirchhoff

Above: Jan Kirchhoff in action during Sunderland's 3-0 defeat to Swansea City | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Sunderland AFC midfielder Jan Kirchhoff has stated that the Black Cats need to develop a "winning mentality" at the Stadium of Light ahead of Wednesday's clash with Chelsea.

Need to be confident

The confidence of David Moyes' side has grown massively in the last few weeks, with three wins in four league matches pulling to the brink of safety.

However, Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Swansea City will have dented their confidence ahead of welcoming Antonio Conte's side who have won their last nine league matches on the spin.

The Black Cats will take some confidence in the fact that two of those wins came on Wearside, and Kirchhoff stated that it will be the games at the Stadium of Light that will be crucial to their Premier League survival come May.

“The big thing is to be confident,” Kirchhoff told the Sunderland Echo. “To build-up a winning mentality, especially here at home.”

“It is necessary to have that feeling,” he stated. “That every opposition team coming here to the Stadium of Light feels like Sunderland away won’t be a nice day.”

“Our job is to get out there,” Kirchhoff concluded. “Get the fans behind us and go forward and try to win your home games.”

Got the belief

The Black Cats will also take solace in the fact that they were the victors the last time these two met, edging a 3-2 victory at the Stadium of Light which proved crucial in last season's survival.

One of the scorers was Fabio Borini, and he stated that he believes that they can pull off a similar result.

“I always seem to enjoy playing against Chelsea and my scoring record against them is pretty good,” Borini told safc.com.

“I want to keep that going and hopefully we can break their ongoing win streak – it has to end one day so why not Wednesday.”

“I know Antonio Conte very well from my time with the national team,” he stated. “Although they didn’t have the best start they’re now playing really well.”

“Last season we never gave up and against Chelsea we got an unbelievable win,” the Italian admitted.

“It’s a day that I’ll always remember because the atmosphere was incredible and it was a brilliant comeback.”

“We always believed last season and it’s the same this year,” Borini concluded. “So let’s go out there and do it again.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Chelsea at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday, December 14 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.