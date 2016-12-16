Sunderland needs points from good performances, insists David Moyes

Above: David Moyes on the touchline during Sunderland's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has stated that the Black Cats need to start getting points from their good performances after Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

Need to get the points

The Black Cats have been on the up in the last few weeks, with three wins in their last four matches ahead of last weekend's clash with Swansea City. However, a deflating 3-0 defeat at the Liberty Stadium, was matched on Wednesday night with a single goal from Cesc Fabregas giving Chelsea a narrow 1-0 victory.

Despite the defeats to Chelsea and Liverpool they put in good performances, however they find themselves at the bottom of the table and the manager stated that they need to start turning those performances into wins.

“I didn’t think we were very good in the first half but we improved when Adnan went up top alongside Jermain (Defoe)," Moyes told safc.com. "I thought we looked as if we had another option."

“We have had a good run," he stated. "We have had some good results and we have put in some good performances."

“At Anfield we didn’t produce a bad performance and against Chelsea wasn’t bad either but what we now need is points,” Moyes concluded. “That’s what we need to start picking up.”

Little more clinical

A boost for Moyes was the return of striker Fabio Borini, who played 80 minutes at the Stadium of Light. It will be a welcome return for the likes of Jermain Defoe and Victor Anichebe, and the Italian stated the Black Cats need to be more clinical in front of goal.

"The result wasn’t a positive one," said. Borini. "But after the first half we changed it and our attitude and aggression made a difference."

“We could’ve been a little bit more clinical," he stated. "We showed that we could play against big teams and not be scared."

“There is no reason to believe we can't beat Watford," Borini concluded. "Because they are one of our competitors in the league and we have to play football and try to win the game.”

Sunderland will take on Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, December 17 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.