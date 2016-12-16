Returning Fabio Borini aims to help in Sunderland's relegation fight

Above: Fabio Borini in action during Sunderland's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Darren Walsh

Sunderland AFC striker Fabio Borini, has returned to fitness and stated that he is ready to help out in the Black Cats fight against relegation.

Deserve to be in the team

The Italian returned to action on Wednesday, starting his first match since August's 1-1 draw with Southampton in the 1-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Chelsea.

The 25-year-old lasted 82 minutes before been replaced by Wahbi Khazri, and his presence will warmly greeted by David Moyes.

Victor Anichebe and Steven Pienaar were left out of the clash with Antonio Conte's side, and Borini said he felt good after his first home start of the season.

“I think I deserve to be in the team and it was good to almost play the whole game," Borini told the Shields Gazette. "I didn’t feel that tired as you would expect after three-and-a-half months out."

“It was good," the striker admitted. "It was also the first time I was playing at home this season it was a good feeling."

“I am naturally fit as the manager said and the staff know that." Borini added. “I have worked really hard for this that is what I am all about,"

Getting over it

It has been a long three-and-a-half months for the Italian, with his thigh muscle detaching from the bone in the stalemate at the St Mary's Stadium. Borini shared his frustration at missing a big chunk of the campaign, but said that he ready and determined to help his side in the battle against the drop.

“It was tough for me," Borini said. "Because I always want to play - even if I only have one leg!"

“I will always try to play but yes it has been a tough period," he admitted. "Because you see your teammates doing what you love to do."

"And you just want to be out there playing too," the Italian stated. "It wasn’t a normal muscle injury, it was a really serious injury."

“It has been frustrating because I have had a few setbacks during the injury," Borini concluded. “But it has gone now and mentally I am over it and that is all that matters.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Watford at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, December 17 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.