Victor Anichebe says Sunderland should look to the free agent market in January due to their financial troubles

Anichebe has netted three times in a Sunderland shirt, but it is not his goals that make him such an asset. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sunderland forward Victor Anichebe has outlined that the much publicised financial troubles within the club at the moment do not have to prevent them from making important signings come the January transfer window.

Free agent market offers players with something to prove

Chief Executive Martin Bain made the decision to publicly state that the club will have extremely limited funds in January and that any transfer activity for David Moyes will be unlikely with Ellis Short attempting to sell the club.

Anichebe however has said that new players "don’t have to be big-money signings", and pointed to himself and Steven Pienaar as examples of players that can be brought in from the free agent market at little cost to good effect.

"Come January, if we could get a couple of faces in, that would be a big help," said Anichebe, who has become a key player in Sunderland's squad thanks to his sheer strength and hold-up play in the final third.

Injuries have left Sunderland's squad looking wafer thin

The 28-year-old added that "there are a lot of free people out there who are itching to prove a point" and that those players that possess a hunger to show everyone what they can do are the ones who "could really help change things."

Anichebe admitted that he may already have a few players in mind for his boss to mull over, saying: "I’ve got friends in a similar position to the one I was in who have been on to me asking if they can speak to the manager."

Players who are willing and hungry to come to the Stadium of Light may not be ones that Moyes can afford to turn down, with his squad already looking incredibly thin due to various injuries to players including Jan Kirchhoff, Lee Cattermole and Duncan Watmore.

Moyes has made no secret of his frustration at the lack of funds available to him in January, saying that he made clear to Short after the summer that more spending would be required after the Christmas period and that he hoped "we would then have the next period to get things done."