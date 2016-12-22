Adnan Januzaj can be a match winner, insists David Moyes

Above: Adnan Januzaj in action during Sunderland's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea | Photo: Getty Images/Ian Horrocks

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has stated that young loanee Adnan Januzaj is "capable of winning of games".

A game changer

It was Moyes that handed Januzaj his first opportunity in English football with Manchester United back in 2013 and jumped at the opportunity to resign him on loan this summer.

Januzaj has failed to kick on since his heroics at the Stadium of Light back in 2013, but has been handed his opportunity in the Sunderland side after the injury to Duncan Watmore.

His talents will be needed with the Black Cats only registering three goalscorers (Jermain Defoe, Victor Anichebe and Patrick van Aanholt) this season, and Moyes stated that the 21-year-old has it in him to win any game.

“I have told him he has to look as if he’s running a bit harder," Moyes told The Chronicle. "Sometimes his body language gives you the feeling that he’s not."

"But he’s capable of winning games," he stated. "He’s not quite doing it yet but I have great belief he will."

“He’s got the ability to do it and score goals," the Scotsman admitted. "He had a couple of one-against-one opportunities (against Chelsea last week), instances you feel you would fancy to get in a shot."

"He has got a bit fitter and he needs a bit of encouragement as well," Moyes concluded. "He had a chance against Chelsea which he could have scored."

Anything can happen

Janauzaj will not be eligible for the Boxing Day visit to parent club Manchester United, but one player that will be and will prove vital to Moyes' side is keeper Jordan Pickford.

The Washington-born goalkeeper has come on leaps and bounds this season claiming the number one jersey, and the 22-year-old stated that anything could happen at Old Trafford.

“This is why the Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world," Pickford told safc.com. "Because we are going up against some top, top players."

"We have got to go there and show we don’t fear them," the youngster stated. "We have to stick to our game plan, keep a clean sheet and then like you say anything can happen."

"We’ll have a good week of training," Pickford concluded. "we’ll go there with a game plan and hopefully that works out for us on the day.”

Sunderland AFC will visit Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday, December 26 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.