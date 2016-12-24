Manchester United vs Sunderland Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2016

Refresh content

Sunderland however have struggled with injuries all season long, and remain without Jan Kirchhoff, Lee Cattermole, Jack Rodwell, Duncan Watmore, Lynden Gooch and Paddy McNair as long-term lay-offs. Steven Pienaar, Javier Manquillo and Billy Jones remain doubtful for the game while Adnan Januzaj cannot play against his parent club due to the terms of his loan deal.

In terms of team news, Mourinho is to expected to have the in-form Mkhitaryan as well as central defender Eric Bailly at his disposal come Boxing Day. His only remaining injury concern is Luke Shaw, although Mourinho admitted his injury is "coming to an end."

The form table over the last five games shows that both sides are improving as the season goes on, with the hosts second with 11 points from a possible 15 whilst Sunderland have amassed six points thanks to wins against Watford and Leicester City.

Barring those two, there are not a lot of goals in either side. Victor Anichebe, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Patrick van Aanholt are the next highest scorers for either side with each of them currently on three Premier League goals for the season.

The big Swede is the third top scorer in the Premier League as of this moment, with 11 goals to his name whilst Jermain Defoe lies in sixth place with eight goals and two assists as Sunderland's top scorer.

Jose Mourinho hasn't quite got off to the start that he hoped for in the United hotseat, but things have started to look up as of late with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan showing their worth in the last few weeks.

Sunderland fans will of course remember defeating United on penalties to reach the Capital One Cup final back in 2014, but Old Trafford has not held many happy memories for those from the North-East over the years.

The Black Cats have won at Old Trafford just once since 1968, with that win coming in 2015 thanks to a Sebastian Larsson goal in the very season that Moyes was sacked as United boss, with Ryan Giggs in charge temporarily for the game.

With the hosts sitting in sixth place and the visitors lying in 18th, it is clear to see who the favourites are and Sunderland's poor record at Old Trafford means a betting man would be a fool not to favour the Red Devils.

The Scotsman has a chance to silence the doubters when he takes his Sunderland side to Old Trafford on Boxing Day, but it will be anything but an easy task for the Wearsiders to come away with even a point.

Moyes has been thrust into the limelight within the national press recently, after he claimed that he was "definitely unfairly treated" during his time in the red half of Manchester.

We hope you're having a fantastic time over the festive season so far, and with some luck today's match will add a dash of football gold to your schedule as David Moyes returns to the Theatre of Dreams.

Good afternoon and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of Manchester United vs Sunderland at Old Trafford!