Burnley vs Sunderland Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2016

The hosts are without Irish midfielder Jeff Hendrick after he accumulated five yellow cards over the first half the season with a booking against Middlesbrough. Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dean Marney are doubts which could mean that Steven Defour comes back into the fold for Dyche.

That is the only fresh injury news on David Moyes' mind, but his squad is still looking awfully thin due to injuries to Jan Kirchhoff, Lee Cattermole, Duncan Watmore, Lynden Gooch, Javier Manquillo, Steven Pienaar, Jack Rodwell and Paddy McNair.

In terms of team news for the Black Cats, the big story is that star man Jordan Pickford has been ruled out for around two months after colliding with Papy Djilobodji during the second goal against Manchester United on Monday.

Dyche's men enjoyed better fortunes in their last game however, beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at home thanks to a late goal from Andre Gray although keeper Victor Valdes was the main focus after his weak attempt at saving the striker's volley.

Can Burnley keep up their remarkable home form?

The visitors faced Manchester United at Old Trafford last time out, and they were on the end of a 3-1 defeat although Fabio Borini's late consolation goal means that there are now four players that have scored for Sunderland in the league this season.

The last time these two sides met at Turf Moor was back in Burnley's last season in the top-flight in 2014. A 0-0 draw was all both sides could conjure up for the spectators on the day, although with the chances both forwards had it was a surprise not to see the deadlock broken.

Visiting Turf Moor this afternoon is a Sunderland side that have improved in form recently, but will still be requiring a win today to ensure that they do not slip back down to 20th place after moving up to 18th in recent weeks.

Burnley will be the favourites going into the game thanks to their brilliant home form this season. The Clarets are 5th in the table when it comes to home games in the Premier League this season, with only Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool earning more points on home soil than Sean Dyche's men.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live coverage of today's Premier League fixture between Burnley and Sunderland! With 2017 just hours away, both of these clubs will be hoping that they start the new year in the right way by earning all three points here at Turf Moor.