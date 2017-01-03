David Moyes "proud" of Sunderland's performance in Liverpool stalemate

Above: David Moyes on the touchline during Sunderland's 2-2 draw with Liverpool | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, stated that he was "proud" of his Black Cats side after their 2-2 draw with title contenders Liverpool.

Great credit to the players

Sunderland headed into this clash at the Stadium of Light, desperate for some points as they looked to continue their fight against Premier League relegation.

It got off to a terrible start falling behind to Daniel Sturridge's opener, but Jermain Defoe equalised from the penalty spot. They fell behind again to Sadio Mane's second-half effort, but Defoe was there again from the spot to save a point and Moyes praised his side's efforts.

"I am proud because it was a really tough game,” Moyes told Sky Sports. “We've had a difficult Christmas period and this looked as difficult as any of them."

"The players did really well we matched their energy,” he stated. “Competed with them as often as we could with what we had available so I'm really pleased."

"We had a good team out who played well,” the coach admitted. “We worked hard to keep with Liverpool.”

Moyes added: “So to come from behind twice is a great credit to the players.”

Score them well

There was some controversy surrounding the awarding of the penalties, but Defoe coolly slotted home his tenth and 11th goals of the season and Moyes praised his efforts from the spot.

"You always need a penalty kick taker who scores goals,” he said. “Because you get a few a season and when you get them they are important.”

"Since I've been here Jermain has taken the kicks,” the Scotsman stated. “And scored them as well.”

“We worked hard to get into the situations,” Moyes concluded. “And stuck at it and great credit to the players for that."

Sunderland AFC will take on Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 7 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.