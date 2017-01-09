Jack Rodwell frustrated with F.A. Cup draw

Rodwell was left frustrated at Sunderland's draw. Photo- Getty Images/Ian Horrocks

Sunderland were held to a 0-0 draw against Burnley in their F.A. Cup fourth round clash in what was a "disappointing" result according to midfielder, Jack Rodwell, as the Black Cats dominated large spells of the game but failed to find the back of the net and now face a replay at Turf Moor.

Focus on the replay

Even though he was left frustrated with the goalless draw, as Rodwell claimed they wanted to get the "win at home," he instead urged his teammates to look at the "positives" from the match as they look ahead to the replay which will take place after Sunderland's fixture with Stoke City. Rodwell felt that the fact Sunderland were able to "dig in" and force a draw with a "weakened squad" due to "injuries" is a good sign and he is hopeful that with a fully fit squad they will be capable of getting the job done away from home.

On a personal note, Rodwell was pleased to get "90 minutes" under his "belt" which built on the hour he was given against Liverpool which he is pleased with as the signs are clear that his fitness is starting to return to the level needed. Another positive for Rodwell was the fact they were able to keep a "clean sheet," highlighting their defensive abilities although he was frustrated that they "didn't have that spark around the box" with Burnley creating the best chance late on in the game, hitting the post with James Tarkowski's header.

With Sunderland never hitting their top gear Rodwell revealed that the squad felt it was like a "defeat" due to never really challenging their opponents, but he insisted that "it's not" and that they must "stay positive and win the replay," but with the club's focus clearly on Premier League survival, extra games taking their toll on an already thin squad is not an ideal situation.