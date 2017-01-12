Reports: Crystal Palace place £7m bid for Sunderland full-back Patrick van Aanholt

van Aanholt is Sunderland's joint second top scorer with three goals in the league. (Photo: Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have made a bid of around £7m in an attempt to sign Sunderland defender Patrick van Aanholt, reports the Telegraph.

Former Sunderland boss looking to reunite with Dutchman

Former Black Cats boss Sam Allardyce was the man responsible for transforming the Dutch full-back in the latter half of last season as he became a key player in their relegation battle after being written off as a liability by most in the early stages of the campaign.

Now at the helm over at the Eagles, Allardyce has shown his interest in reuniting with van Aanholt in the form of a transfer bid that he hopes will tempt David Moyes to cash in on the Dutchman with his transfer funds reportedly non-existent without the sale of a player coming first.

However, with the injury list that Moyes has on his hands in the North-East it would certainly come as a surprise if the Scot opted to sell his only left-back with Donald Love currently the only available full-back in the first-team squad thanks to Billy Jones' injury problems.

Moyes looking to hold on to key players

Speaking to the media, Allardyce confirmed that Palace "have got bids in for three or four players" and that they will discover the result of those bids "later on Thursday."

van Aanholt has been one of few players to impress on Wearside this season with Sunderland enduring yet another season of struggle at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

The Dutchman has three goals and one assist to his name so far in the league, and is remarkably one of just four players to find the back of the net for the club in the competition so far with Fabio Borini, Victor Anichebe and of course Jermain Defoe the other three.

With players that have the ability to cause their opposition problems in short stock on Wearside, fans will hope that Moyes is able to keep hold of the man who only signed a contract extension until 2020 in the summer.