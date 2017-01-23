Sunderland mistakes becoming a "regular thing" states David Moyes

Above: David Moyes on the touchline during Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to West Brom | Photo: Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes, stated that it is becoming a “regular thing” for the Black Cats to give away poor goals in their 2-0 defeat at West Brom.

Gave away the goals

It has been a miserable season for the Wearside outfit, and that has continued into the new year having been knocked out of the FA Cup midweek by Burnley.

That misery continued at the Hawthorns, with two excellent first-half strikes from Darren Fletcher and Chris Brunt giving Tony Pulis’ side a comfortable victory.

There is no doubt surrounding the excellent finishes, but Moyes admitted that something should have been done in the build-up and that such incidents are becoming regular.

"We gave away two poor goals,” Moyes told Sky Sports. “Which is a regular thing these last few weeks.”

“Prior to that we defended well,” he stated, “But the goals are down to our own doing.”

"The down side and what people look at is the result,” the Scotsman stressed. “Every game is a must-win for us.”

"There are more games to come and we will get players back from injury,” he confirmed. “Plus a couple from Africa Cup of Nations as well.”

Moyes added. “We look forward to that and hopefully things will pick up."

Look to our own ranks

Once again a positive for the Black Cats was the youngster George Honeyman, who kept his place for his first league start after impressing against Sean Dyche’s side.

When quizzed if any new faces would appear in the North East, the coach stated that he will look inside the club for numbers before outsourcing for new faces.

“We had arguably one of the best players on the pitch in George Honeyman,” he said. “So we take something from the game.”

"If you look at Honeyman's performance,” the coach stressed. “He's had to wait for his opportunity and he's got in because people are injured and away.”

"At this moment in time he played as well as anybody,” the 53-year-old admitted. "We will keep looking at our own first,” he stated. “Then starting seeing if there's anybody from outside that can help us.”

"It's difficult for us to introduce young players given our position,” Moyes concluded. “But we are one of the teams who are actually introducing them."

Sunderland will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, January 31 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.