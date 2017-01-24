Sunderland sign Joleon Lescott in a short-term deal

Above: Joleon Lescott being unveiled as a Sunderland player | Photo: Getty Images/Ian Horrocks

Sunderland AFC have made their first signing of the January transfer window, signing defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Adding to the ranks

He will reunite with his old manager David Moyes who he worked with at Everton between 2006 and 2009, but will be remembered for captaining Aston Villa to relegation last season.

The 34-year-old briefly played for Greek side AEK Athens, where he made four appearances but injury saw his contract back in November.

It is expected that Lescott could come straight into the side for next Tuesday's clash with Tottenham, especially with the expected absence of Papy Djilobodji after he was charged with violent conduct.

Over the moon to be back

Lescott revealed his delight on returning to the Premier League, and revealed that he had been training with former side Manchester City ahead of his move to Wearside.

Lescott told safc.com, "I’m over the moon. I spoke to the manager last week, he said there was some interest." He continued, "I’m delighted to get it done. Any player wants to play in the Premier League at any stage."

The defender admitted, "I went out there [to Greece] for a different experience. It’s not one I’ll be looking back on fondly but I’m delighted to be back." The 34-year-old stressed, "We spoke Thursday he just asked me how I was. I’d been training down at Man City, he’s got a lot of friends down there, they’d relayed some information to him."

He explained, "He just said come up so I came up on Friday, did some work with the fitness coach and it was a goer." Lescott concluded, "He’s a well experienced manager, if anyone can get us out I’m sure it can be him."

Sunderland AFC will take on Tottenham at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, January 31 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.