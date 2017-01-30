Sunderland confirm double signing of Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson

Above: Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson been unveiled as Sunderland players | Photo: Getty Images/Ian Horrocks

Sunderland AFC have completed a double swoop on the penultimate day of the January transfer window, with the Black Cats signing both Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson from Everton.

Raiding the old club

Sunderland were and are still in desperate need of new recruits with the number of their injuries, and manager David Moyes has raided his old club once again as Gibson and Oviedo join former Toffee's Steven Pienaar, Jack Rodwell, Victor Anichebe and other January signing Joleon Lescott.

The Costa Rican full-back has put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal, while Gibson has signed an 18-month contract on Wearside.

Bringing something more

Sunderland seem to be heading into the right direction, but with only hours left in the window fans will calling for the Scotsman to make an investment into their forward line with a reported bid rejected for Leicester City's Leonardo Ulloa.

It is a strong prospect that Lescott will make his debut against Tottenham on Tuesday, which is also a possibility for the duo signing and Moyes stated what they will bring to his side.

“Bryan is a very good player and he’ll help us get forward,” Moyes told safc.com. “He’s quick and overall he’s a decent left-back."

“I signed him for Everton from Copenhagen as cover for Leighton Baines at the time," he stated. "He’s only not getting in because of how well Leighton’s done.”

“He’s 26 which is a good age for us," the Scotsman stressed. "I think he’s a really good character – a good boy – and I’m hoping he’s someone who will help us over the years.”

“We’ve got Darron on an 18-month contract and I think he’s a very good footballer," the 53-year-old admitted. "He’ll add a bit of quality with his passing and his play and I’d love him to add goals."

“He has a really good strike," Moyes concluded. "If he can add goals from midfield it would be a big bonus.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Tottenham at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, January 31 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.