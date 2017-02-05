David Moyes hails "massive win" in excellent Crystal Palace victory

Above: David Moyes showing his delight after Sunderland's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace | Photo: Getty Images/Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Sunderland manager David Moyes hailed the Black Cats' three points at the weekend as a "massive win" after they thumped fellow strugglers Crystal Palace 4-0 on Saturday.

Really important victory

Sunderland seem to be kickstarting their annual survival push, after impressing midweek with a goalless draw against high-flying Tottenham.

It was set to be a massive game at Selhurst Park, taking on former manger and player Sam Allardyce and Patrick Van Aanholt. The visitors put in a first-half performance that many wouldn't have expected, with strikes in quick succession from Lamine Kone, Didier NDong and Jermain Defoe.

That victory has proven crucial bringing them just two points from coming out of the relegation zone, and Moyes praised his side's excellent performance in the capital.

“It was a massive win for us; really important,” Moyes told safc.com. "It was good, especially the support we had."

"With the way the game was set up – with us coming down," the manager stated. "Sam [Allardyce] and Patrick [van Aanholt] – it was good to win it."

"We did a good job on Tuesday [against Spurs] and that gave us a little bit of confidence," the 53-year-old stressed. "We didn't play awfully well then but we were better today and passed the ball better."



"There were some really good goals," Moyes added. "I'm pleased for the supporters to be able to come down here and see us get a good victory away from home."

Showing their support

That brace has put the talisman Defoe right in contention for the golden boot, just two goals off leader Romelu Lukaku. It was once again a great away showing from the Sunderland fans in the capital, and Moyes praised the support shown for his side.

"Jermain is a predator and scores us goals," he said. "It was good for Didier to get his first goal and Lamine to get one too."

"I asked the fans to show their colours," the manager stated. "They certainly did that!"

"They gave us great support as always," Moyes concluded. "And the team were great for them as well."

Sunderland AFC will take on Southampton at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, February 11 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.