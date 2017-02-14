Sunderland's Jermain Defoe rubbishes retirement talk

Above: Jermain Defoe during the 4-0 defeat to Southampton | Photo: Getty Images/Alex Livesey

Sunderland AFC veteran striker, Jermain Defoe, has rubbished plans for retirement anytime soon despite pressure from his mother.

Play as long as you can

Defoe has once again been crucial for the Black Cats as they once again look to avoid relegation, managing 14 of Sunderland's 24 goals in the Premier League this season.

The striker initially signed a three-year contract after his move in January 2015 before a year extension last summer, but despite his form and efforts he is on the wrong side of 30.

Defoe admitted at the North East Football Writers' Association awards that his mother has considered his retirement, but he insisted that he wants to keep going for sometime yet.

"My mum keeps asking me: 'how long are you going to play for? When are you going to do your coaching badges?" Defoe told the Daily Mail. I don't know, to be honest."

"It's just like life," the striker stressed. "I take each day as it comes."

"I've always said," the 34-year-old stated. "That it's important that players try to play as long as they can."

"That's why I've always looked after myself," Defoe added. "Because I love it."

Got great potential

Defoe received the North East Football Writers' Association player of the year award, and wasn't the only Black Cat to be rewarded on the night.

Young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford picked up the Young Player of the Year, with the goalkeeper coming on leaps and bounds since his debut last January and Defoe stated that he is one of the best.

"Jordan has been amazing and he has great potential,” he told safc.com. “I have been singing his praises since the first time I saw him."

“I’ve spoke about the modern game," the striker stated. "And how teams want goalkeepers to play out from the back."

"He is up there at being able to do that," the 34-year-old stressed. “He is one of the best goalkeepers I have seen in my career."

“It is special for him (to win the award)," Defoe concluded. "He still has a long way to go but for him the sky is the limit.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, February 25 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.